The son of Wootton Bassett was hugely impressive in the Dee Stakes at Chester earning a Timeform rating of 124p putting him at the top of the pecking order amongst the Ballydoyle three-year-olds.

That would ordinarily see him head to Epsom for the Betfred Derby, but O'Brien warned at a recent media day he was more likely to head to France and despite a market move for him for Epsom in recent days that is the case.

O'Brien told the Racing Post: "We've decided that Constitution River will go to France. We went to Chester with him looking to find out if he stayed a mile and a quarter and he saw it out very well there.

"This is obviously a big step up but everything has gone very well in the build-up to the race and everybody is very happy with him. We've always thought he was a colt who had enough pace for a mile but would hopefully stay a mile and a quarter and he looks to be a very classy horse."

Constitution River will be joined by stablemates Hawk Mountain and Montreal in the French Classic over the extended 10 furlongs, won in recent years by Coolmore stallions St Mark's Basilica and Camille Pissarro.