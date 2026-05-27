Nic Doggett takes a look at the Betfred Derby following the gallops at Epsom this week

Whilst feeling slightly awkward for Richard Hoiles who had to ‘commentate’ on the different pieces of work, which were all done at various levels of intensity (zero to a little above zero) against horses of varying ability and stamina, it’s clearly a good opportunity to get some nice trainer soundbites and for horses to stretch their legs in the sunshine.

But do you actually need a horse for the Derby that has run at Epsom before?

No, is the short answer. You can probably close this article now, actually, if you want. (Editor's Note: congratulations for getting this far).

No Derby winner since Blue Riband Trial Stakes victor Blue Peter in 1939 had run at Epsom before, though that’s hardly surprising given the majority of quality two-year-old races and Classic trials are held elsewhere. It probably won’t happen again this season, either, with this year’s Blue Riband Trial winner Saxon Street ruled out after flopping at Goodwood this weekend, though the second Rebel Rocker and third Balzac are still entered.

How does the artist formerly known as BWTS fare? Masar’s trainer Charlie Appleby spoke on the phone at the 2018 renewal prior to Masar’s Derby win, but the most recent to actually dawdle around Tattenham Corner with hash browns being thrown into the air was Golden Horn, the 2015 winner trained by Gosden himself.

Gosden, who doesn't have a Derby runner this year but was at Epsom with his Oaks contender Legacy Link, said: "I came with three horses in 1977 from Ballydoyle - The Minstrel, Valinsky and Be My Guest - all running in The Derby. So I thought if Vincent O’Brien does it… it’s a hard thing to rehearse anywhere else, Tattenham Corner. Left-handed and downhill, it’s not the normal way you work horses."

Which all adds to the excitement really, the ‘will-he-won't-he' aspect of a race that needs more jeopardy than the ‘which Ballydoyle horse will win this year?’ question that we’ve become a little too au-fait with this century.

So.... which Ballydoyle horse will win this year?

Mr Ord (Rishi Persad really) instigated the recent plunge on the runaway Dee Stakes winner Constitution River. His participation at Epsom could be back on having looked more likely at one stage to run at Chantilly, one of the French venues that his strong-staying dam Wonderful Tonight didn’t run at (Saint-Cloud, Deauville and Longchamp was where she recorded victories).

By the close of play on Sunday, the Derby ante-post market had swung back the way of stablemate Benvenuto Cellini, another impressive Ballydoyle winner (under a penalty) on the Roodee at the start of this month.

The scintillating Dante winner Item splits the pair on Oddschecker but in real life there’s nothing between him and Constitution River in the ante-post markets as he bids to become the 12th horse – and fifth this century – to complete the Dante/Derby double.