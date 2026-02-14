Constitution Hill Southwell run latest: Jumps star not certain to make final field on intended Flat prep

The anxious wait goes on for connections of Constitution Hill after it emerged he will need other horses not to be declared in order to make the final field for Friday’s intended Flat run following the publication of the random draw on Sunday.

The Nicky Henderson-trained 2023 Unibet Champion Hurdle hero, who has fallen in three of his last four starts over obstacles including the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle earlier this season, is supposed to be on a confidence-boosting mission at Southwell’s Friday Night Live fixture on February 20, but the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes (19:30), with a maximum field of 14 runners, was over-subscribed with 32 entries made (one of which, Thankyou Baroness, wasn’t eligible). Oisin Murphy is expected to ride Constitution Hill, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet making him their odds-on favourite when the 12-furlong race closed at midday on Saturday, but a starting berth is not yet guaranteed. In the elimination process, British Horseracing Association rules give priority to “horses that have run in or completed no more than two Flat races and have been placed in the first four at least once in those races,” which applies to eight of the 31 horses still in contention. Second preference is for those “that have not run in a Flat race," meaning Constitution Hill is among 15 qualifiers whose order of elimination was decided on Sunday morning, with the star name listed as 16 on the ballot. If more than 14 horses are declared on Wednesday morning, they will be eliminated in the order established by the random draw.

The below is the elimination sequence for the SBK Road to Cheltenham Novice Stakes.



Please note the elimination sequence lists horses in order in which they would be eliminated, so the horse at the top of the list would be eliminated first.



While the field size limit for the race is technically 14, that number is in fact potentially just 12, depending on available stabling capacity and whether other races on the same Southwell card divide. So Constitution Hill will require either two or four others to drop out in order to make the line-up, depending on those factors. “I don’t dare think about it,” Henderson said on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme. “We hatched this plan some time ago and it would be a serious back-fire if he didn’t get in, I must admit, because I’d be lost for what we’re going to do next. “But we’ll cross that bridge, we just hope he gets in. “The whole thing’s been terrific and fair play to Martin Cruddace (Chief Executive) and ARC for going ahead with it, but at the same time it’d be very sad for us - and them - if it didn’t come off, because it’s created a lot of interest which I can only think is good for the game. “It has involved a lot of talking and things but the day these sort of things don’t get you excited is probably the day to give it up anyway so we’re very lucky that we have these sort of horses who create a lot of public interest."