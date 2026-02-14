Constitution Hill Southwell run latest: Jumps star not certain to make final field on intended Flat prep

The anxious wait goes on for connections of Constitution Hill after it emerged he will need other horses not to be declared in order to make the final field for Friday’s intended Flat run following the publication of the random draw on Sunday.
The Nicky Henderson-trained 2023 Unibet Champion Hurdle hero, who has fallen in three of his last four starts over obstacles including the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle earlier this season, is supposed to be on a confidence-boosting mission at Southwell’s Friday Night Live fixture on February 20, but the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes (19:30), with a maximum field of 14 runners, was over-subscribed with 32 entries made (one of which, Thankyou Baroness, wasn’t eligible).
Oisin Murphy is expected to ride Constitution Hill, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet making him their odds-on favourite when the 12-furlong race closed at midday on Saturday, but a starting berth is not yet guaranteed.
In the elimination process, British Horseracing Association rules give priority to “horses that have run in or completed no more than two Flat races and have been placed in the first four at least once in those races,” which applies to eight of the 31 horses still in contention.
Second preference is for those “that have not run in a Flat race," meaning Constitution Hill is among 15 qualifiers whose order of elimination was decided on Sunday morning, with the star name listed as 16 on the ballot. If more than 14 horses are declared on Wednesday morning, they will be eliminated in the order established by the random draw.
While the field size limit for the race is technically 14, that number is in fact potentially just 12, depending on available stabling capacity and whether other races on the same Southwell card divide. So Constitution Hill will require either two or four others to drop out in order to make the line-up, depending on those factors.
“I don’t dare think about it,” Henderson said on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme. “We hatched this plan some time ago and it would be a serious back-fire if he didn’t get in, I must admit, because I’d be lost for what we’re going to do next.
“But we’ll cross that bridge, we just hope he gets in.
“The whole thing’s been terrific and fair play to Martin Cruddace (Chief Executive) and ARC for going ahead with it, but at the same time it’d be very sad for us - and them - if it didn’t come off, because it’s created a lot of interest which I can only think is good for the game.
“It has involved a lot of talking and things but the day these sort of things don’t get you excited is probably the day to give it up anyway so we’re very lucky that we have these sort of horses who create a lot of public interest."
As for the potential opposition if he does line up, Willie Mullins has entered Daddy Long Legs having confirmed earlier in the week that he intended to be represented in the race. The seven-year-old finished second on his sole start in France for Nicolas Clement before joining the Closutton team and was third in a Ballinrobe maiden on his last start for Mullins. He is guaranteed a place in the final field.
Plenty of other jumps trainers have entries too including Dan Skelton (Gambino), Paul Nicholls (Nardaran) and Fergal O’Brien (Tripoli Flyer).
The highest-rated Flat horse on official ratings is Jupiter Ammon. He has a Timeform rating of 93 and is trained by Andrew Balding. His presence could cast some doubt over Murphy’s availability for Constitution Hill.
Square Necker, a winner at Dundalk in December, is set to represent Kevin Philippart de Foy and Amo Racing and has a Timeform rating of 91p.
Charlie Johnston, who criticised the disparity between the prize-money at Southwell all-winter and for this contest, has entered Tide Lines, an unraced five-year-old daughter of Sea The Moon.
Horses guaranteed a place in the field
Gambino
Square Necker
Daddy Long Legs
Mr McLoughlan
Nardaran
Secret Squirrel
Star Artist
Tripoli Flyer
John Galt
Masked Mistress
Tide Lines
Summer Appeal
Order of elimination following Sunday's random draw
Qaaeadd
The Sweet Escape
Saviour
Pulsar Star
Don Simon
Jupiter Ammon
Minella Rescue
King Of The Road
Calypso Bloom
Newtown Rambler
The Kemble Brewery
Cribbins
Grazeon Sunshine
Tres Bien
Here Comes Georgie
Constitution Hill
Miracles Do Happen
Noble Way
Roadlesstravelled
