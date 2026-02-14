Constitution Hill Southwell run latest: Will he make the final field?

He appears among 32 entries for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes but there's a maximum field size of 14.

Oisin Murphy is expected to ride the former Champion Hurdler and Paddy Power and Sky Bet make him their 4/6 favourite, but speaking at Ascot on Saturday the trainer said: "Everyone is trying to work out who gets in before who, and I’ve no idea. The horse is fine and he worked very nicely this morning and everyone is very happy.

“I’ve not got a Plan B as it has been the plan since Martin Cruddace and ARC dreamt it up. It would be a bit of bad luck on them if it didn’t happen. I nearly put four runners in last night thinking we will do a Ballydoyle. We will have two pacemakers and two shut them in, but I haven’t got anything else that will come out of the starting stalls.

“He had a starting stall practice and a gallop under Oisin and it has all been fine. We are all set to go, but I don’t know what is going to happen. Look at the interest it is causing, it can’t be a bad thing.”

Willie Mullins has entered Daddy Long Legs having confirmed earlier in the week that he intended to be represented in the race. The seven-year-old finished second on his sole start in France for Nicolas Clement before joining the Closutton team and was third in a Ballinrobe maiden on his last start for Mullins.

Plenty of other jumps trainers have entries too including Dan Skelton (Gambino), Paul Nicholls (Nardaran) and Fergal O’Brien (Tripoli Flyer).