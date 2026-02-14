Constitution Hill Southwell run latest: Will he make the final field?

Nicky Henderson admits he faces an anxious wait to find out whether Constitution Hill will be able to make his Flat debut at Southwell on Friday.
He appears among 32 entries for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes but there's a maximum field size of 14.
Oisin Murphy is expected to ride the former Champion Hurdler and Paddy Power and Sky Bet make him their 4/6 favourite, but speaking at Ascot on Saturday the trainer said: "Everyone is trying to work out who gets in before who, and I’ve no idea. The horse is fine and he worked very nicely this morning and everyone is very happy.
“I’ve not got a Plan B as it has been the plan since Martin Cruddace and ARC dreamt it up. It would be a bit of bad luck on them if it didn’t happen. I nearly put four runners in last night thinking we will do a Ballydoyle. We will have two pacemakers and two shut them in, but I haven’t got anything else that will come out of the starting stalls.
“He had a starting stall practice and a gallop under Oisin and it has all been fine. We are all set to go, but I don’t know what is going to happen. Look at the interest it is causing, it can’t be a bad thing.”
Willie Mullins has entered Daddy Long Legs having confirmed earlier in the week that he intended to be represented in the race. The seven-year-old finished second on his sole start in France for Nicolas Clement before joining the Closutton team and was third in a Ballinrobe maiden on his last start for Mullins.
Plenty of other jumps trainers have entries too including Dan Skelton (Gambino), Paul Nicholls (Nardaran) and Fergal O’Brien (Tripoli Flyer).
The highest-rated Flat horse on official ratings is Jupiter Ammon. He has a Timeform rating of 93 and is trained by Andrew Balding. His presence could cast some doubt over Murphy’s availability for Constitution Hill.
Square Necker, a winner at Dundalk in December, is set to represent Kevin Philippart de Foy and Amo Racing and has a Timeform rating of 91p.
Charlie Johnston, who criticised the disparity between the prize-money at Southwell all-winter and for this contest, has entered Tide Lines, an unraced five-year-old daughter of Sea The Moon.
Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 4/6 Constitution Hill, 5/2 Square Necker, 4 Daddy Long Legs, 13/2 Jupiter Ammon, Tripoli Flyer, 10 Grazeon Sunshine, 12 Gambino, 14 Minella Rescue, Roadlesstravelled, Summer Appeal, 16 Don Simon, Noble Way, 20 bar
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.