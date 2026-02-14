Constitution Hill Southwell run latest: Jumps star needs two to come out

An increase in available stable boxes at Southwell on Friday means that the field size limit for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes has increased to 14.

That means Constitution Hill needs two horses above him to be taken out of the race at the final declaration stage to make the cut and make his intended Flat debut. Tom Byrne, the BHA’s Head of Racing and Betting, said: "Two additional stable boxes have been made available at Southwell’s fixture on Friday following a proposal by the racecourse which has been approved by the BHA. “This means that the stabling capacity for the fixture has increased from 108 to 110, and as a result the field size limit for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes is up to 14 from 12. This will now guarantee that a maximum of 14 runners will get into the race following Wednesday’s declarations.

“The additional stabling capacity has been allocated to the Class 2 SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes considering the high demand for the race and that it is number one in the race sequence should any capacity otherwise arise due to the declaration numbers in other races. “It is important to note that no horse who might currently expect to get a run at Southwell on Friday is being prevented from doing so following this field size limit increase. Should any stabling capacity become available after declarations, the Class 3 Handicap will remain eligible to increase up to a maximum of 14. “The additional stable boxes meet the same standards as other stables at the racecourse, as approved by the BHA Inspector of Courses.” The Nicky Henderson-trained 2023 Unibet Champion Hurdle hero, who has fallen in three of his last four starts over obstacles including the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle earlier this season, is supposed to be on a confidence-boosting mission on Friday evening.

Constitution Hill continues riderless at Newcastle

But he didn't make the initial top 14 in Sunday's ballot and trainer Nicky Henderson told Luck On Sunday on Racing TV that he didn't have a fallback option. “I don’t dare think about it,” he said. “We hatched this plan some time ago and it would be a serious back-fire if he didn’t get in, I must admit, because I’d be lost for what we’re going to do next. “But we’ll cross that bridge, we just hope he gets in. “The whole thing’s been terrific and fair play to Martin Cruddace (Chief Executive) and ARC for going ahead with it, but at the same time it’d be very sad for us - and them - if it didn’t come off, because it’s created a lot of interest which I can only think is good for the game. “It has involved a lot of talking and things but the day these sort of things don’t get you excited is probably the day to give it up anyway so we’re very lucky that we have these sort of horses who create a lot of public interest."