Constitution Hill set for stalls practice ahead of Southwell run on the Flat

The nine-year-old has fallen in three of his last four starts over hurdles and Nicky Henderson is now looking for a confidence boosting outing on the level in a £40,000 all-weather novice stakes to be sponsored by SBK.

Henderson said on Saturday: “We are going to pop Constitution Hill in the stalls this week. We are going to go to Charlie Hills yard. They are allowed to jump our hurdles as part of their dual licence and we are allowed to use their stalls.

“We always usually put another one in there to walk in. Anything that has come off the flat, like Arclight or Therapist. They will walk up there with him and they will walk through it and he will follow them and go to sleep I hope, if he fits!

“We are still five weeks away and I don’t know who is abroad and what not and you have got to think who is going to be available for long parts of the season as well.”

