Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Constitution Hill jumps a hurdle at Aintree
Constitution Hill jumps a hurdle at Aintree

Constitution Hill set for stalls practice ahead of Southwell run on the Flat

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sat January 17, 2026 · 2h ago

Constitution Hill is set to have a practice in the stalls ahead of a run on the Flat at Southwell on Friday February 20.

The nine-year-old has fallen in three of his last four starts over hurdles and Nicky Henderson is now looking for a confidence boosting outing on the level in a £40,000 all-weather novice stakes to be sponsored by SBK.

Henderson said on Saturday: “We are going to pop Constitution Hill in the stalls this week. We are going to go to Charlie Hills yard. They are allowed to jump our hurdles as part of their dual licence and we are allowed to use their stalls.

“We always usually put another one in there to walk in. Anything that has come off the flat, like Arclight or Therapist. They will walk up there with him and they will walk through it and he will follow them and go to sleep I hope, if he fits!

“We are still five weeks away and I don’t know who is abroad and what not and you have got to think who is going to be available for long parts of the season as well.”

Related Articles

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING