Constitution Hill set to make first Flat appearance at Southwell in February

Constitution Hill could be set to make his first appearance on the Flat after the British Horseracing Authority confirmed a £40,000 all-weather novice stakes at Southwell on Friday 20th February.
The race, sponsored by SBK, will form part of Friday Night Live, a five-fixture evening programme running between January and March, designed to attract and engage younger racegoers and create a different racecourse experience.
Sam Cone, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at Arena Racing Company said: “We are delighted to assist in the delivery of this opportunity, and are grateful to SBK, without whom it would not be possible.
"The race should certainly add an extra dimension to the Friday Night Live fixture at Southwell on 20 February, to those coming along to experience the evening in person as well as those watching at home on ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing.”
