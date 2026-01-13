Menu icon
Constitution Hill
New Southwell race set to attract Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill set to make first Flat appearance at Southwell in February

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue January 13, 2026 · 30 min ago

Constitution Hill could be set to make his first appearance on the Flat after the British Horseracing Authority confirmed a £40,000 all-weather novice stakes at Southwell on Friday 20th February.

The race, sponsored by SBK, will form part of Friday Night Live, a five-fixture evening programme running between January and March, designed to attract and engage younger racegoers and create a different racecourse experience.

Sam Cone, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at Arena Racing Company said: “We are delighted to assist in the delivery of this opportunity, and are grateful to SBK, without whom it would not be possible.

"The race should certainly add an extra dimension to the Friday Night Live fixture at Southwell on 20 February, to those coming along to experience the evening in person as well as those watching at home on ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

