Constitution Hill returns for Aintree Hurdle following Champion Hurdle fall

Nicky Henderson admits that stable star Constitution Hill has to go and prove himself all over again following the agony of the Champion Hurdle.

The previously unbeaten hurdler was sent off the 1/2 favourite for the Unibet-backed feature at the Cheltenham Festival but took a crashing fall four flights from the finish as victory ultimately went the way of outsider Golden Ace. Now attention turns to the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, a race Constitution Hill won by three lengths from Sharjah in April 2023. Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Henderson said: "He's fallen off his star and is no longer the wonder-horse that everybody wanted him to be - he's had a fall. He has now got to get back and reclaim his title. "He had a blip and I think it's unfair to write him off now. But if they have to on Thursday night, then it'll be a sad night." On the prospect of potentially facing Mares' Hurdle winner Lossiemouth over her seemingly preferred distance of two and a half miles this week, Henderson said: "You've got to be positive. We're here and whoever wants to come then come and join the party, I think we're in good form. "He had to have one bit of work, that was on Friday. Michael (Buckley, owner) was down and Nico (De Boinville, jockey) said he feels fantastic."