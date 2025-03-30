Constitution Hill returns for Aintree Hurdle following Champion Hurdle fall

Nicky Henderson admits that stable star Constitution Hill has to go and prove himself all over again following the agony of the Champion Hurdle.
The previously unbeaten hurdler was sent off the 1/2 favourite for the Unibet-backed feature at the Cheltenham Festival but took a crashing fall four flights from the finish as victory ultimately went the way of outsider Golden Ace.
Now attention turns to the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, a race Constitution Hill won by three lengths from Sharjah in April 2023.
Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Henderson said: "He's fallen off his star and is no longer the wonder-horse that everybody wanted him to be - he's had a fall. He has now got to get back and reclaim his title.
"He had a blip and I think it's unfair to write him off now. But if they have to on Thursday night, then it'll be a sad night."
On the prospect of potentially facing Mares' Hurdle winner Lossiemouth over her seemingly preferred distance of two and a half miles this week, Henderson said: "You've got to be positive. We're here and whoever wants to come then come and join the party, I think we're in good form.
"He had to have one bit of work, that was on Friday. Michael (Buckley, owner) was down and Nico (De Boinville, jockey) said he feels fantastic."
And what measures have been taken following the Cheltenham tumble?
"He went loose schooling and had three days," said Henderson. "If I had to say what he's jumped since Cheltenham, I'd be thinking if he jumped 20 each of the three days, he jumped 10 hurdles, he must have jumped 75 obstacles since Cheltenham.
"We then schooled him over some hurdles on Thursday, just very slowly. So he couldn't have any of his 'yahoos' - we didn't need him suddenly launching himself in practice, which is normally what he does."
Sky Bet make Constitution Hill their 8/11 market leader for this week's Grade 1 event, ahead of 2/1 chance Lossiemouth, Brighterdaysahead at 6/1 and another mare in Martin Pipe winner Wodhooh at 12s.
As previously suggested, it is still hoped Constitution Hill could yet have one more outing after Aintree if all goes to plan.
The trainer said: "We're still hoping to go on to Punchestown. He's had one race to get him fully wound-up (Christmas Hurdle), he had it very easy on Trials Day [Unibet Hurdle] and he hasn't had a race in March. So we're going to try and get them both in and I sincerely hope we will.
"When Sprinter Sacre came to Ireland the Irish [racing fans] really came to see him. I don't think there was a lot of opposition to him, whereas this time if we do go with Constitution Hill, of course they have got State Man, so there will be some split camps.
"We've got a lot of battles on our hands and it's going to be tough, he's quite a tough horse now though. His mind is brilliant and these Festivals don't get to him like other horses."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.