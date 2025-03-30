Timeform Horses To Follow for the 2025 Flat season: Trad Jazz

Former champion trainer of Arabian horses James Owen featured as one of our ‘Rising Star’ trainers for the 2023/24 jumps season. At the time, Owen was first starting to catch the eye with a small number of jumpers, notably those owned by The Gredley Family. Owen went on to train 38 winners over jumps that season, a total he had already surpassed by Christmas in the current jumps season. If anything, though, the Newmarket trainer made an even bigger impact in 2024 with his Flat horses.

His very first winner on the Flat was Destinado at Wolverhampton at the beginning of January, with the same horse going on to win eight races and contributing to an end-of-year stable total on the level of 63 wins. Among those winners were Royal Lodge Stakes winner Wimbledon Hawkeye and Newmarket listed winner Burdett Road, two more members of the Gredley string, and the same owners have an exciting three-year-old filly to look forward to this season in Trad Jazz.

Trad Jazz proved easy to back when making her sole two-year-old start in a fillies’ maiden at Kempton in August but belied that weakness in the betting with an impressive debut success under Hector Crouch. Racing in mid-division, she made headway under pressure over two out before storming clear in the final furlong to win by three and three quarter lengths from the 1/2 favourite Dancingintherain who had been third on her debut over course and distance and attempted to make all the running. The remainder finished at intervals in a race rather lacking in depth, though the fourth Loch Leven put up a fairly useful effort when winning a maiden back at Kempton in the autumn.