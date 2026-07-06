Constitution Hill not entered for £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on August 22

Trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley did not take up the opportunity to have the prestigious 1m6f handicap as an option for the nine-year-old, who still needed a third qualifying run on the Flat to be eligible for the race.

Henderson does have Goblet Of Fire as a possible for the York contest and he's not the only jumps trainer represented with Willie Mullins responsible for 10 of the 71 entries.

The Closutton trainer has won the race three times including twice in the last three years and his 2023 winner, Absurde, is amongst this year's 10 along with the likes of Gaucher and Reaching High (owned by His Majesty the King).

William Haggas has yet to win the Sky Bet Ebor despite having such a great record at the track and he has Klassleader, Opportunity and Valiancy entered up in a bid to win the contest for the first time.

Other notable entries include Aegean Prince for Charlie Appleby, Gamrai for John & Thady Gosden, Poetic Sound for Ger Lyons and the last two winners of the Sky Bet Melrose in Tarriance and Tabletalk.