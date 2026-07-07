Sky Bet Ebor latest racecard and odds

Opportunity is among three 10/1 co-favourites with the sponsors after 71 entries were made for the Sky Bet Ebor at York next month.

William Haggas’ charge has won his last two starts, including the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot and looks a very exciting prospect. He’s one of four entries for the yard, the others being Klassleader (12/1), Valiancy (20/1) and Arabian Force (33/1). The other market leaders are John and Thady Gosden’s Gamrai, second in the Copper Horse at Ascot, and Hopewell Rock, sixth behind Opportunity last month and who races in the same Wathnan Racing silks.