Sky Bet Ebor latest racecard and odds

Opportunity is among three 10/1 co-favourites with the sponsors after 71 entries were made for the Sky Bet Ebor at York next month.
William Haggas’ charge has won his last two starts, including the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot and looks a very exciting prospect.
He’s one of four entries for the yard, the others being Klassleader (12/1), Valiancy (20/1) and Arabian Force (33/1).
The other market leaders are John and Thady Gosden’s Gamrai, second in the Copper Horse at Ascot, and Hopewell Rock, sixth behind Opportunity last month and who races in the same Wathnan Racing silks.
Roger Varian’s beaten Northumberland Plate favourite Ride The Thunder is also prominent in the market along with the Newcastle winner Align The Stars.
Willie Mullins, who has won two of the last three renewals of the York showpiece, has a team of ten which includes 2023 winner Absurde while the last two winners of the Sky Bet Melrose, Tarriance and Tabletalk, are also among the entries.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: “It’s great to see such a competitive entry for the Sky Bet Ebor. Ireland have dominated the recent renewals but it’s British-trained runners who head our market. It will be interesting to see how it changes in the weeks ahead.”
Sky Bet Ebor latest betting
Sky Bet Ebor – sponsors bet: 10 Gamrai, Hopewell Rock, Opportunity 12 Klassleader, Ride The Thunder 16 Align The Stars, Absurde, 20 Tarriance, Daiquiri Bay, Poetic Sound, Wine Dark Sea, Aegean Prince, Valiancy, Valedictor, Gaugher, Fantasy World, Kizlyar, A Piece Of Heaven, Kirchner, Moody, 25 Bar
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