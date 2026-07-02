What are Constitution Hill’s options if he’s to qualify for the Sky Bet Ebor?

Entries close for the £500,000 handicap on Tuesday July 7 and if the nine-year-old appears amongst them with the intention of going for the big pot he will have to complete a third qualifying run on the level.

So far Constitution Hill has raced just twice on the Flat since his hurdling career was called to a halt, winning at Southwell on February 20 and Kempton Park on March 25, both times over 1m4f on the All-Weather in novice company.

In accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9 of the Weights and Handicapping Code, a horse must have run three times or more in order to qualify for the Ebor and the deadline for this run is by the end of Saturday July 18, five days before the weights are published for the Ebor on Wednesday July 22.

With summer ground prevailing around the country this makes life difficult for Henderson, who would have to supplement Constitution Hill at a cost of £12,000 if he wanted to run him in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales’s Stakes over 1m4f at Newmarket’s July Festival.

That race is on Thursday July 9, any supplementary entries have to be in by noon on Friday July 3 and it looks one of the few remaining options for Constitution Hill to run if he’s to qualify for the Ebor, especially over a mile and a half.