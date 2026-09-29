Constitution Hill heading to Milan Group Two for next race

Nicky Henderson opted to swerve Saturday’s Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot because the ground was going to be too fast for the former Champion Hurdler and the Melbourne Cup can no longer be a consideration following his fourth place finish in the William Hill September Stakes last time.

A trip to Bahrain in November was mooted at one stage but it’s the Gran Premio del Jockey Club – S.I.R.E. Trofeo Pio Bruni, worth €500,000, at San Siro on October 25 where connections are now targeting.

The trainer told the Racing Post: “We're thinking about going to Milan with him. We weren't going to run him at Ascot this weekend because of the ground, and we think we might get his ground out there for him.

"It's where Michael Buckley and I would like to go. We've always said we'd like to travel and that he'd take us to places we might never go. I've always said it would be fun and it's a far better idea than Australia.

"It's a Group 2, and with that amount of prize-money on offer, it's not going to be missed by many. The St Simon Stakes at Newbury is on the same weekend, but Milan is the one we're going for."