Group 3 Unibet September Stakes report | Giavellotto sinks Kalpana

All eyes heading into the Group Three prize were centred on the Andrew Balding-trained Kalpana, who was sent off the 1/2 favourite to open her account for the campaign following three successive defeats at the highest level.

However, it was not to be for the daughter of Study Of Man, who had to settle for second best for the third time this season, behind the son of Mastercraftsman in the £90,000 mile and a half prize.

Much of the early running was cut out by maiden, and pacemaker, Satavia, under Robert Havlin, before Kalpana, under Colin Keane, swept past to take command of matters approaching the final quarter of a mile.

It looked a case of how far the odds-on market leader would go on and win by, however Giavellotto, who was making his first start since finishing third in the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs in June, was not prepared to back down under a determined Oisin Murphy.

And as the pair moved it was Giavellotto, sent off 9/4, that started to get the upper hand in the battle before passing the post a length and a half clear of Kalpana, much to the delight of the Newmarket handler.

Great performance

Botti said: “We didn’t run in the Princess Of Wales’s at Newmarket as sadly his scope wasn’t right a few days beforehand. With these kind of horses you don’t want to risk anything.

“He is still lightly raced for an older horse and there is definitely still more mileage on the clock.

“Watching it I thought it was a bit different to how it was going to happen. I thought Kalpana would have raced in front of us.

"The plan was to follow her and see if we were good enough to beat her. Oisin thought the pace was even and not very strong so he sat second.

“He idled a little bit in front. He just does enough. He is not a horse that would just quicken away.

"Oisin said when they turned into the straight and he was winding him up and going through the gears that he responded really well.

"He said every time the filly got to him he found an extra gear. It was a great performance. We always knew he was a good horse. He just needs things to go right for him. I’m delighted with that.”