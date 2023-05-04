The Aidan O’Brien-trained Diamondsareforever will make her second start having won a Dundalk maiden in December and the daughter of Justify currently holds a Betfred Oaks entry. Colin Keane is a notable jockey booking for O’Brien on this occasion.

Ireland’s champion trainer will also saddle another Dundalk winner and Oaks entry in Red Riding Hood who scored on the all-weather surface last month.

Joseph O’Brien will also launch a twin-pronged attack on the race he won last year with Tranquil Lady under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Two-time champion apprentice Browne McMonagle will partner Caroline Street this weekend as the Leopardstown maiden winner aims to return to winning ways. Caroline Street kept good company last season when second to Auguste Rodin in a Group 2 on Irish Champions Weekend and has a number of significant big race nominations, including in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Her stable companion Lumiere Rock will be the mount of Mikey Sheehy and the O’Brien pair are both well clear of Saturday’s six rivals on official ratings with the duo rated 103 according to the assessor.

O’Brien said: “Lumiere Rock is in good shape at home since her run at Navan. We think she has come forward for that run and we are hoping for a good run again here.

“Caroline Street is stepping up in trip for the race at Naas and we’ll think that she will enjoy that. She has trained well this year and we are hoping for a good run. It’s a good race but we are looking forward to running the two fillies there on Saturday.”

Dermot Weld, who famously trained Blue Wind to Epsom glory in 1981, will be hoping Keep In Touch could stake a claim for a trip to the Classic next month. The Moyglare Stud-owned daughter of Tamayuz beat Lumiere Rock to win her maiden last season and will once again be the mount of Chris Hayes.

Drummin Life represents local trainer Willie McCreery, while Jessica Harrington’s Foniska is an interesting runner after a likeable effort at Navan last time out. The field is completed by the Johnny Murtagh-trained Fast Tara who won at Bellewstown last time out.

The eight-race card at Naas on Saturday gets under way at 1pm with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden while six newcomers will go to post for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race later on the card in a race that could throw up a horse of note.

