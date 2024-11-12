Old Gold Racing will oversee the enterprise, with the horse in question set to be trained by Charlie Longsdon and named The Mullet.

Cooper shared his prostate cancer diagnosis on the programme, fronted by Jeremy Clarkson, and following a successful course of treatment, he is aiming to raise funds for the charity that supported him during his illness.

Should all 3,000 shares in the gelding sell, the charity is set to receive a sizeable annual donation of £28,500 and shareholders will also have the option of donating any prize money won by The Mullet to the cause.

Cooper said of his diagnosis: “It was a shock, but everyone has really supported me. The charity Prostate Cancer UK were great, I made it through and am now cancer-free.

“I wanted to do something and I’ve known Charlie and Sophie (Longsdon) for years. I met the Old Gold people because of Jeremy and this felt like a good thing to do. I’m really excited about what’s ahead with The Mullet.”

Longsdon, who trains in Chipping Norton, added: “Having known Gerald a long time, it’s great to have him on board with our team! Sophie has known Gerald all her life, as he used to work for her father, and so that’s the main reason why The Mullet has come about.

“The Mullet is a horse who’s eager to please at home and loves to learn. He has a great way of going and has an exciting future.

“Prostate cancer is a cause close to Gerald’s heart and it’s brilliant to be raising money for this great charity, while hopefully having a lot of fun along the way.”

Ed Seyfried, chief executive of Old Gold Racing, said: “We are honoured to be powering Gerald’s horse racing syndicate. Everyone in every walk of life has had their life touched by cancer in one way or another, and so we’re proud to be partnering with Prostate Cancer UK to set up this syndicate.

“Fans of Clarkson’s Farm will know that Gerald is one of life’s great characters, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for The Mullet.”

Interested parties can find out more at http://www.oldgoldracing.com/horses/the-mullet