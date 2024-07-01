City Of Troy tops 11 Coral-Eclipse entries at Sandown Park

Trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coomore trio of Magnier, Tabor and Smith, the Justify colt bounced back from 2000 Guineas disappointment to win the Epsom Classic in tremendous fashion, reminding everyone of the brilliance he had displayed during an unbeaten, three-race juvenile campaign last season.

He's now set to tackle a mile and a quarter for the first time in the famous Group One contest and could be joined in the line-up by older stablemates Luxembourg, Hans Andersen and Continuous.

The much-improved White Birch, who brought up a 2024 hat-trick with victory over subsequent Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the end of May, has been left in the race by trainer John Murphy, while Hughie Morrisin's Stay Alert and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Al Riffa are the other older horses still in the mix at the five-day stage.