City Of Troy and Ylang Ylang all set for Epsom Classic

The former must bounce back from a disappointing display in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, when trailing home ninth of the 11 runners, 17 lengths adrift of Notable Speech.

However, he was an odds-on shot for that contest on the back of last year’s sensational juvenile exploits, which featured an ultra-impressive Dewhurst triumph, and the Justify colt has been well backed to recapture that form.

Ylang Ylang put in a much more pleasing effort when a close fifth in the 1000 Guineas, staying on strongly to finish just a length behind surprise scorer Elmalka.

The daughter of Frankel signed off her two-year-old campaign with a gutsy success in the Fillies’ Mile and has always been thought of as a middle-distance prospect.

Speaking after sending out Heavens Gate to victory at the Curragh on Sunday, O’Brien said: "We’re very happy with City Of Troy, all is good so far.

“I’m told there has been some rain at Epsom, but it was soft when he won the Dewhurst last year.

“Ylang Ylang was fit going into the Guineas and has come out of the race well. Hopefully, we’ll just keep her ticking over until Friday.”