Christmas memories of Irish Racing

Irish racing writer Donn McClean recalls his early memories of the Black and White Whisky Champion Chase - now the Savills Chase - at Leopardstown.

Christmas memories? The cold and the crowds and the smell of smoke, and running down to the bottom of the line, trying to get six and a half or seven about the horse that had a six written in chalk beside it on Sean Graham’s board. “Every horse a price!" And your grandfather giving you a pound to back Paddy Mullins’ horse in the bumper, and pushing your way up through the stands, through the crowds, ducking under shoulders and arms (easy for a small fellow), so that you could get high enough and space enough to see the racecourse (not easy for a small fellow.) And the Dennys Gold Medal Chase and the Black and White Whisky Champion Chase and the Coral Golden Hurdle qualifier, and if you could get the winner of the Findus, you were usually set for the week. You'd go to your grandfather’s house to eat Christmas pudding and to read the papers during the days beforehand. The Sporting Life, The Irish Field, the Racing Post, they were all part of the Christmas preamble in his little bungalow, two bedrooms and a bathroom and you’d have to clear the newspapers from the kitchen table to make way for the bowls and the spoons. Very Promising won the inaugural running of the Black and White Whisky Champion Chase in 1986. Beat Bobsline. We couldn’t believe that he could beat Bobsline. It’s one of those races that you can still see in your mind’s eye: Very Promising in front under Richard Dunwoody, Bobsline stalking under Frank Berry, moving up to challenge as they race across the top of the track.

The YouTube recording is a little different to your mind’s eye’s record, mind you, which was, in fairness, taken from the ground on the rail with your naked eye as you waited for somebody to go ahead and invent the big screen. Turns out, Bobsline didn’t travel all over Very Promising at all, it didn’t appear as if Francis Flood’s horse had David Nicholson’s horse beaten, that he would have traded at long odds-on in-running if Betfair had been a thing. He did move up nicely on the run to the second last fence though, between the leader and Royal Bond, who was always the oldest horse in any race. And Bobsline did move up on the outside of Very Promising to challenge as they raced around the home turn. But he never had him beaten. Richard Dunwoody always looked comfortable on the leader. There was hardly a half a length between the two of them when they rose to the final fence, but it was only on landing that Dunwoody went for his horse and, when he did, Very Promising came away from his rival and won impressively. They both went back for the Black and White Whisky the following year too and, that time, Bobsline came out on top in their private duel, but Weather The Storm beat the two of them, Arthur Moore’s youngster coming clear of his more experienced rivals under Tom Taaffe. Maid Of Money won the race the following year, a mere six-year-old, and she won it the year after that too under Anthony Powell, and she landed the Irish Grand National in the interim. John Fowler’s mare was a remarkable mare, she was top-class, under all conditions, over all distances. She carried 11st 6lb when she won the Irish National, more than any horse had carried to victory in the race since Brown Lad had won the third of his three in 1978.

