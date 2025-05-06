Chester Thursday preview: Illinois ready to return

Last year’s St Leger runner-up Illinos heads a select field of six for the Ladbrokes Big-Value You Can Bet On Ormonde Stakes, the £140,000 feature race on Boodles May Festival Ladies Day at Chester on Thursday.

Aidan O’Brien shares the mantle of most successful trainer in the Group Three contest with recently retired Sir Michael Stoute, the pair having each sent out six winners of the race, but Illinois stands out on form here and will start a short-priced favourite to give the Ballydoyle maestro the outright record. The winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last summer, he was beaten only a neck by his highly progressive stable-mate Jan Breughel in a thrilling finish to the final Classic and was also a Group Oje second to Sosie in the Grand Prix de Paris He ended his campaign on a winning note in a Group Two at Longchamp on Arc weekend. O’Brien, whose previous Ormonde winners include the subsequent three-time Coronation Cup winner St Nicholas Abbey, said: “We are happy with everything Illinois is doing and we think he’s come forward from last year, when he never ran a bad race and was second to some very good horses before winning on his last start at Longchamp. “He’s progressing all of the time and we are looking forward to him this year. He’s hopefully one for the Gold Cup, or possibly the Coronation Cup.”