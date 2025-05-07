Chester May Meeting Blog: Includes paddock updates, results and replays

Follow the Chester May Meeting with our blog which includes paddock notes from the Trackside Live team and free video replays.
14.35 Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks
Video replay
Result
1st Minnie Hauk 13/8 fav
2nd Secret Of Love 7/1
Parade ring updates
Verdict: Going with Secret Of Love as the pick but a few of these look well. Minnie Hauk will definitely come on plenty for this today.
That's Amore - OK, touch warm, others make more appeal
Caspi Star - A good type and plodding around like an old hand, fit
Modern Utopia - Very fit and always presents well, no issues
Minnie Hauk - In next and there's no doubt she's going to tighten up plenty for this. By no means fully fit here.
Queen Of Thieves - Pretty compact type, she's fine but that lack of size telling against a few of these
Secret Of Love - She's very fit for her reappearance. Rangy sort, red hood but well behaved.
Kate O'Riley - First in, good sized filly, looks a stayer, red hood and two handlers but good as gold, fit.
14:05 Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Handicap
Winning trainer reaction:
Clive Cox: "He has so much speed. He got a length out of them at the stalls even though he was on the inside. We're excited about him and he's the sort of horse who hopefully will continue to progress. Rossa said coming in he's the sort of horse we could be thinking about the Holyrood at Royal Ascot with."
Video replay
Result
1 - REDORANGE 11/10 favourite
2 - Ruby's Profit 11/2
3 - Blinky 12/1
Parade ring updates
VERDICT
REDORANGE has to be the pick, GOLD STAR HERO and SERAPHIM ANGEL the other pair to make appeal.
RUBY'S PROFIT - settling better now.
KINETIC FORCE - a more compact sprint type, looks fine, no issues.
SERAPHIM ANGEL - very fit for this, nicely keen as well, makes appeal.
RUBY'S PROFIT - on her toes now, wasn't earlier, two handlers but fit. Needs to settle.
MISSION COMMAND - Good sort and is pretty straight for his reappearance, looks well and good coat to boot.
Pre-parade updates
AL HUSSAR - first in and whilst not unfit, will clearly benefit from the run.
FUJI MOUNTAIN - looks okay, will still tighten up again for this.
REDORANGE - spot on here. Looks tuned to the minute for this, very fit and has clearly come on from Sandown run.
BLINKY - fit and well, coat maybe not so good as a couple, but that's nitpicking. He's fine
CONVO - he's next in and looks in need of the run, Plenty to work on fitness-wise.
GOLD STAR HERO - looks really well for his reappearance run. Excellent coat, he'll come on a touch but not that much and he makes plenty of appeal.
Video replay
Result
1 - ALI SHUFFLE 5/6 favourite
2 - Exclamation 14/1
3 - Italica 40/1
4 - Ardisia 8/1
Parade ring updates
VERDICT: No absolute standout here, like ITALICA as a project, but ARDISIA makes plenty of appeal for today.
EXCLAMATION - not settling that well, still whinnying.
ALI SHUFFLE - two handlers now, little on toes but still no concerns as yet. Handlers have a real tight hold.
SOCIAL EXCLUSION - Nice enough, still plenty of filly out to do, she's okay.
Pre-parade updates
ITALICA - Getting on toes and trying to rear, very green.
EXCLAMATION - also whinnying now too.
ITALICA - some signs of greeness, having a growl.
EXCLAMATION - Lengthy, little nervy in red hood but no concerns at this stage. Definite scope for better once upped in trip.
ALI SHUFFLE - Very much one for now. Proper sprint 2yo, maybe lacks the scope of a few of these but this test looks ideal.
TAMATHER - Red hood on, is a little tense. Good size, well-muscled hind quarters already, likeable
ARDISIA - still displaying the odd bit of greenness, has stopped for a look round and a bit of a growl a couple of times.
All behaving fine so far though. Awaiting others to appear...
ARDUIS INVICTA - More compact type, she's more for now than a few of these. Looks well.
ITALICA - Has a bit more size to him than the other pair seen so far and looks more a longer-term project. Nice sort, will keep progressing
MISS PIGGLE - Has come on a touch for Southwell win. Not as muscly as Ardisia but she's nice enough.
ARDISIA - First in. Red hood but perfectly settled. Racey type, with some size, looks fit after the two runs.
