Chester May Meeting Blog: Includes paddock updates, results and replays

Follow the Chester May Meeting with our blog which includes paddock notes from the Trackside Live team and free video replays.

Result 1st Minnie Hauk 13/8 fav 2nd Secret Of Love 7/1

Parade ring updates Verdict: Going with Secret Of Love as the pick but a few of these look well. Minnie Hauk will definitely come on plenty for this today. That's Amore - OK, touch warm, others make more appeal Caspi Star - A good type and plodding around like an old hand, fit Modern Utopia - Very fit and always presents well, no issues Minnie Hauk - In next and there's no doubt she's going to tighten up plenty for this. By no means fully fit here. Queen Of Thieves - Pretty compact type, she's fine but that lack of size telling against a few of these Secret Of Love - She's very fit for her reappearance. Rangy sort, red hood but well behaved. Kate O'Riley - First in, good sized filly, looks a stayer, red hood and two handlers but good as gold, fit.

14:05 Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Handicap Winning trainer reaction: Clive Cox: "He has so much speed. He got a length out of them at the stalls even though he was on the inside. We're excited about him and he's the sort of horse who hopefully will continue to progress. Rossa said coming in he's the sort of horse we could be thinking about the Holyrood at Royal Ascot with." Video replay

Result 1 - REDORANGE 11/10 favourite 2 - Ruby's Profit 11/2 3 - Blinky 12/1 Parade ring updates

VERDICT REDORANGE has to be the pick, GOLD STAR HERO and SERAPHIM ANGEL the other pair to make appeal.

RUBY'S PROFIT - settling better now. KINETIC FORCE - a more compact sprint type, looks fine, no issues. SERAPHIM ANGEL - very fit for this, nicely keen as well, makes appeal. RUBY'S PROFIT - on her toes now, wasn't earlier, two handlers but fit. Needs to settle. MISSION COMMAND - Good sort and is pretty straight for his reappearance, looks well and good coat to boot.

Pre-parade updates AL HUSSAR - first in and whilst not unfit, will clearly benefit from the run. FUJI MOUNTAIN - looks okay, will still tighten up again for this. REDORANGE - spot on here. Looks tuned to the minute for this, very fit and has clearly come on from Sandown run. BLINKY - fit and well, coat maybe not so good as a couple, but that's nitpicking. He's fine CONVO - he's next in and looks in need of the run, Plenty to work on fitness-wise. GOLD STAR HERO - looks really well for his reappearance run. Excellent coat, he'll come on a touch but not that much and he makes plenty of appeal.

Result 1 - ALI SHUFFLE 5/6 favourite 2 - Exclamation 14/1 3 - Italica 40/1 4 - Ardisia 8/1

Parade ring updates

VERDICT: No absolute standout here, like ITALICA as a project, but ARDISIA makes plenty of appeal for today.