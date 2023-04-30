Confirmations for the tote Chester Cup landed earlier this week and with Novel Legend being cut to 12/1 from 33/1 for the race after his impressive win at Newbury last Friday, now looks a really good time for a bet.

The obvious problem for Novel Legend, of course, is that he's going to struggle to make the final 17 who line up on the Roodee on May 12, given he’s currently down as number 33 on the list of acceptors even with the 3lb penalty for his recent success.

Having a run under the belt certainly helps when it comes to this event and one who didn’t necessarily catch the eye but could strip considerably fitter for a comeback spin is the Hughie Morrison-trained Vino Victrix, who was looked after by Benoit De La Sayette in the final two furlongs after his chance had clearly gone in the aforementioned Newbury event won by Novel Legend.

This horse was dead progressive in 2022 and generally seems to improve as the season goes on, so I wouldn’t take a particularly strict reading of what looked a limp enough effort on testing ground in Berkshire.

He handles some cut, but such a deep surface was never going to suit first time out and I think it’s worth mentioning the jockey again too as having half an idea what De La Sayette is riding in these heritage handicaps – while still 15 winners off riding out his claim – is an extremely valuable asset when it comes to antepost punting.

There’s no guarantee he’ll keep the ride here but he was on board for this horse’s big win at Goodwood last summer so it would make a lot of sense to keep the partnership intact if at all possible. Vino Victrix was eased from 8/1 favourite to 16/1 with a few firms on the back of his reappearance and that may prove to be generous.