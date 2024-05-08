Cheshire Oaks report and video replay: Forest Fairy edges thriller

Forest Fairy (11/4) claimed the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks in the very last stride to give jockey Rossa Ryan a first winner at Chester.
Eventual runner-up Port Fairy (7/1) was first off the bridle under Ryan Moore but responded to his urgings and was in front, narrowly, inside the final furlong.
However, the winner, who scored on her debut at Wolverhampton in February on her only previous start, knuckled down well to win by a head.
Paddy Power and Betfair halved Forest Fairy in price to 10/1 for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom, while Sky Bet go 12s from 20s.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: “She did it well. She was very green still, had never been on the grass and it’s not exactly a big, open, galloping track. She was very timid when she came out from behind them when we straightened for home.
“The one thing she does is tries awfully hard and she dug deep for me today. I would be very disappointed if she didn’t take another massive stride on from today again and improve again. When the ground conditions get softer she’ll improve again too.
“She stays well and is a big, rangy filly. She gets a mile-and-a-half well and might even stretch out further, she has the right mentality to do that but for the time being this trip is perfect and Ralph (Beckett) placed her beautifully.
"You can't fault her for what she's done. She's there physically but mentally she's still figuring it out and you'd even see that at home. She's going the right way."
Beckett, who also saddled the third-placed Seaward, said: “It was a very good result on all levels, the winner is still a work in progress and was still learning plenty on the job today. I think it’s probable she’ll end up at Epsom on the last Friday of the month. I don’t think I will be too worried about the ground, they usually do a good job for the first day of that meeting, she’s a good-moving filly and I would imagine it will be similar ground to today.
“She was just very immature at two and we had to take our time with her. I think we were all a bit surprised by how well she won on her debut at Wolverhampton, but we certainly haven’t underestimated her since!”
He added on Seaward: “The filly that finished third ran a good race too and she could come back to 10 furlongs for a race like the Agnes Keyser at Goodwood (June 9).”
