A review of the rest of action from day one of the Cheltenham Festival as Honeysuckle won for the fourth time at the meeting when taking the Mares' Hurdle.

Honey so sweet once again The brilliant Honeysuckle stamped her class on the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle to complete a fourth straight success at the Cheltenham Festival. Henry De Bromhead's nine-year-old won this race in 2019 before winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle in both 2021 and 2022, though defeats in the Hatton's Grace and the Irish Champion Hurdle earlier this season hinted at a possible decline in her ability. However, Festival punters lost no faith and were duly rewarded as the 9/4 favourite ground down long-time leader Love Envoi after the final flight to win by a length and a half. Love Envoi ran a brave race for trainer Harry Fry in second at 11/1, with third going to the Gordon Elliott-trained Queens Brook (16/1).

De Bromhead said: “It’s the fairytale ending that never normally happens. It’s incredible. “I’m so happy for the mare and Rachael and Kenny (Alexander, owner) and all of us. This (reception) is what she deserves. She’s such an unbelievable mare. I’m blown away. “We’ve had a terrible year with Jack and everything. It’s been an incredibly tough time and we’re really grateful for the support everyone has given us. “You dream that these kind of things will happen, but more often than not they don’t. It’s the result everybody wanted, but you’d daren’t believe that it will happen.”

The County Waterford trainer felt justified in allowing Honeysuckle to bow out against her own sex following Constitution Hill’s breathtaking display in the Champion Hurdle earlier in the afternoon. He added: “She’s been in great form all year and thankfully we picked the right race when you see the other lad in the Champion Hurdle! “I was a bit worried jumping the last – I thought Love Envoi was gone on us. But Honeysuckle rarely knows when she’s beaten and she read the script.” When asked if Honeysuckle’s racing career was definitely over, De Bromhead quipped: “I presume it is, but there is the Mares Champion Hurdle in Punchestown! “I’ll get a few drinks into Kenny later, Peter Molony (racing manager) will be in one ear saying ‘Walk In The Park’ and I’ll be in the other saying ‘walk to Punchestown!’.”

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on Honeysuckle

Alexander, though, definitively confirmed his remarkable mare will be retired as he reflected on his “best ever day in racing”. “It’s staggering really. It’s great for Henry and his family to get that victory under their belt,” said the Scotsman. “I came here more in hope than anything, but I did back her. She went to 4-1 last night, which was outrageous. “I’ve never said she’s the greatest ever hurdler, she undoubtedly isn’t. In fact, the one before (Constitution Hill) might turn out to be, but she’s got to be one of the bravest and one of the most loved. The people here love her and the people in Ireland adore her. “I said after Leopardstown she’s not going to win a Champion Hurdle, but if she’s still running to a level of form where she can win a Mares’, let’s go for it – and if she loses, so what? “This is a proper send-off. I don’t want to go to Punchestown. It would be nice to do it in front of the Irish people and if they want to take her there to show her off, I’m more than happy to do that, but I don’t want to run her and go to the well once too often. “She’s going out on a high now – nothing can match it really. Let her enjoy her retirement. “One million per cent this is my best ever day in racing.”

Nationale rules Supreme in opener Marine Nationale (9/2) cut down Facile Vega to win the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. The 2/1 favourite came through to lead at the second last but the winner had him in his sights going to the final flight. Facile Vega went long there and stumbled slightly on landing and the winner was soon past him, running on strongly to score by three-and-a-quarter lengths. The runner-up's stablemate Diverge (25/1) ran on for third.

Winning rider Michael O’Sullivan said: “They didn’t go a great gallop, but that suited me because my horse is quick. I was in a slightly wider position that I would have liked, but I was happy with the room because he doesn’t have a lot of experience. I was alongside Facile Vega and travelling very well. At the bottom of the hill I was just saving him, Paul had kicked on Facile but I was happy enough that he’d come back to me. “He had a good look at the last, we went and popped it and he actually won very snuggly in the end, I never got serious on him at all, I gave him a few flicks but that was it. We know he’s going to be better on better ground, it was an unbelievable performance, he’s not even having a blow. The ground wasn’t as bad as it was when he won the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, I was just hoping it allowed him to show his true ability.” He added: “His jumping will get better. He didn’t really put a foot wrong but he wasn’t as quick through the air as you’d like for a two-miler, but I think on better ground he would be, he’s an intelligent horse in general and I’m so lucky to be involved in him. “Barry (Connell) being confident didn’t put pressure on me, but I suppose the punters took it into account and that brings a small bit of pressure but I can only do what I can do. Barry put his neck out and he was right. “I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was a kid. It’s a bit surreal and it won’t sink in yet, this year has been so good it’s hard to appreciate it, I don’t think it can be topped but I’m just enjoying every minute of it.”

Michael O'Sullivan celebrates after winning on Marine Nationale

A jubilant winning trainer Barry Connell said: “It’s the best feeling of all time. I put a lot of pressure on myself saying he was the best horse in the race, but I genuinely felt he’s the best horse I’ve ever had. “I came over on the boat and I told every Irish person on there to back the two horses (Marine Nationale and Good Land (who runs on Wednesday). I said they were the best two novices in Ireland, so at least I’m off the hook partially after today! I’d have had to go back in disguise if we’d got beat. “This horse is unlike any horse I’ve had before as the previous Grade One horses were mainly stayers. This is a quick horse who is probably a Group One horse on the Flat – and we might get around to that at some stage. “Today was his day. He’s had five runs and won all five runs, his jockey is a superstar and my staff are the best staff anywhere in the world. “We’re absolutely blessed to have found the next superstar of the weighing room in Michael O’Sullivan, you mark his name. Have you ever seen a cooler ride in Cheltenham? Unbelievable. If you gave me any jockey riding I wouldn’t swap him.”

He went on: “I said beforehand if you want to win a Grade One in Cheltenham you need a horse with five attributes – you need a quick horse who can hold their position, you want to be a very good jumper, you want a brilliant temperament and guts and stamina to be able to stay up the hill. “I rode into the winner’s enclosure twice here as a rider at the November meeting, but it pales into insignificance compared to doing it as an owner and a trainer – this is unreal. I enjoy of the process of getting out of the car in the morning and just being with the horses, being out on the gallops and talking to the staff. The whole process really energises me. I hope we’re only beginning the journey now.” O’Sullivan completed a double when he struck aboard Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle to cap a fine opening day for the young rider who earlier took the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Marine Nationale. The 18/1 scorer led home an all-Irish one-two-three-four to get Gordon Elliott off the mark for the week.

Another National treasure for Mullins Patrick Mullins won the WellChild National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase for the second year in a row aboard his father’s Gaillard Du Mesnil. The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old has placed in Grade One company at the last two Festivals, but it looked as if the 10-11 favourite had his work cut out to reel in the forward-going Mahler Mission. However, John McConnell’s charge tipped up at the second-last to allow Gaillard Du Mesnil to put his stamina to good use and stay on past Chemical Energy in the closing stages.

“I think we were a bit fortunate to be honest with John McConnell’s horse falling, but that’s racing,” said Mullins. “It was a tough three miles and six furlongs and while we were behind, Patrick thought they’d gone fast enough. I’m very happy. I don’t know about Aintree, I don’t know if it will come too soon for him so we’ll see. I’m thrilled for the owners, Joe and Marie (Donnelly), they were second in the Champion Hurdle, too.” Patrick Mullins said: “He jumped a bit high. I think it was the white fences. We had the put in at home and he jumped them high there, too. Over that distance you just want them to pop, not expand energy, but after the first circuit he was better.”Rambler stages repeat win

Derek Fox celebrates on Corach Rambler

Corrach Rambler repeated his win of 2022 in the Ultima Handicap Chase. Derek Fox again brought Lucinda Russell's charge through horses after the turn for home and they were in front soon after the final fence. It wasn't straightforward from there with the 6/1 joint-favourite idling in the closing stages but he was always holding the strong travelling Fasttorslow (7/1) by a neck. Fellow market leader Monbeg Genius ran well in third with the trio well clear of the rest.

