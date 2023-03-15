Check out our team's best bets for a fantastic second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

1.30 Impaire Et Passe (Matt Brocklebank)

There’s obviously a certain amount of hype involved with a horse like Impaire Et Passe but he’s looked something really special in his two starts for Willie Mullins this season, overcoming a drop back in distance to win around the relatively tight two miles on Punchestown’s inner course last time. The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle has been a good breeding-ground for Mullins’ top novices over the years and although respect has to be given to Good Land – especially on the back of stablemate Marine Nationale winning Tuesday’s Supreme – but Paul Townend’s mount will relish the underfoot conditions and looks ready to blossom on the big stage.

2.10 Thyme Hill each-way (Graeme North)

The betting for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is dominated by Gerri Colombe and though he has solid claims on time and form and will be suited by the step up to three miles, he looks short enough to me at 13-8 despite the race lacking the depth of many past renewals. The Real Whacker is a more accomplished jumper over fences than Sir Gerhard, at least on the limited evidence available, but the market seems to have underestimated the claims of Thyme Hill and he appeals as a good each-way bet. His jumping hasn’t impressed everyone so far, but he has yet to contest a race run at a proper gallop over fences and when he got into his stride at the end of the Kauto Star at Kempton last time his jumping looked pretty slick to me. He’ll come into his own over the larger obstacles given a stronger gallop and given that his form figures at the Festival read 342 – with the 2 coming in last year’s Stayers Hurdle – then there’s plenty to like about his credentials in a race where most seem to be making up the numbers.

2.50 Good Risk At All (Andrew Asquith)

Good Risk At All was one of the best around in bumpers in 2020/21, and though it took him a few tries to open his account over hurdles, he did so in seriously impressive fashion at Ascot just over a year ago. Connections rolled the dice in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree next time, but that proved a step too far, particularly back on a sound surface. Good Risk At All resumed his progress in no uncertain back in handicap company at Carlisle on his return in October, though, and he didn't appear to stay three miles at Haydock last time. If the ground stays as it is, or even worsens, Good Risk At All appeals as a horse still on a good mark, and the strong pace which should be on offer here will also be right up his street.

3.30 Energumene (Billy Nash)

Energumene got beaten in last year's Clarence House Chase before going on to victory in the Queen Mother and I reckon history will repeat itself this year. I'm not sure his defeat last time can be attributed completely to the 'white' fences but I do expect him to improve significantly from that run. He didn't need to get out of third gear to win the Hilly Way on his reappearance and still looked a bit rusty at Cheltenham last time. However, despite not jumping with his usual alacrity and pulling hard in behind horses he was still bang there until a serious blunder at the last sealed his fate. Expect Paul Townend to keep him much closer to the pace this time and I think he will turn around that form with both Editeur de Gite and Edwardstone. 4.10 Delta Work (John Ingles)

Delta Work will be a short price to win the Cross Country Chase again after denying stablemate Tiger Roll what would have been a fourth win in the race on the final outing of his career a year ago. Delta Work took brilliantly to the different obstacles last year before finishing third in the Grand National and ran a fine trial for a defence of his Cross Country title when third under 12-0 in the cross-country handicap at Cheltenham in January. However, it could be Delta Work who finds a stablemate too good this year with Gordon Elliott also running Galvin. Fourth in last year’s Gold Cup, this amounts to a big drop in class for a chaser still capable of very smart form this year, and Galvin, an assured stayer, looks a big threat if taking to this different sort of test.

4.50 Andy Dufresne (Phil Turner)

“I don’t waste time on losers!” That was the stern warning from prison stalwart Andy Dufresne to his ill-fated protégé Tommy in 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption, so the fact that his equine namesake is currently without a win in over 27 months is unlikely to have impressed him much. That said, Dufresne would no doubt appreciate the long-term planning adopted by the gelding’s connections before his tilt at the 2022 Grand Annual – alas that well-orchestrated gamble was foiled by a combination of biblical overnight rain and handicap blot Global Citizen getting away in front. The nine-year-old’s form figures since that honourable second might not be all that inspiring, but the strong suspicion is that his campaign has again been geared all around this race and, with a first-time tongue strap arguably a positive move, he looks to hold good claims of going one better off the same attractive BHA mark as in 2022.

5.30 Fact To File (Tony McFadden)