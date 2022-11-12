Check out our guide to the potential runners in this Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup at the Cheltenham November meeting.

MISTER FISHER Been a good servant and still only an eight-year-old with 14 chase starts to his name all told. Multiple Grade 2 winner so obviously classy enough for a race of this nature and his rating has dipped enough (162 down to current 156) to think he might be able to exploit it in a valuable handicap before too long. Seems to prefer the New Course here at Cheltenham and although he will handle whatever the ground is like, the run might just bring him on physically.

EDITEUR DU GITE Interesting contender for 2018 winning trainer Gary Moore (also has Nassalam entered) as he’d looked a bit of a non-stayer around this sort of trip in the past but appeared to be in need of more of a test when third here over two miles on his seasonal return. Decent ground would be ideal and there’s a sense he’s not completely handicapped out of things off 153, while prominent racers also tend to do well in this (change of tactics didn’t help last time).

SIMPLY THE BETTS Now goes in the silks of owner-rider David Maxwell and he’s definitely capable of a big run. Still 3lb higher than for last win which came at the 2020 Festival, though, and may need just a little more help from the assessor, along with more testing conditions, before he can get fully back in the groove. Has won when fresh in the past.

COOLE CODY Phenomenal Cheltenham record overall, including wins in this race two years ago and at last year’s Festival when battling gamely to defy a mark of 145. He remains 6lb higher for the time being so will probably need a new career best at the age of 11 which looks a tall order despite the recent hurdles run no doubt putting him straight for the main target this weekend. Others simply look better treated at present.

HAPPYGOLUCKY Trainer says they’re going to hold out for soft ground so might need a change in the weather forecast to allow him to run but otherwise he has an intriguing profile having won the valuable 3m1f handicap at Aintree’s Grand National meeting when last seen in April 2021. Might be more suitable for Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup later in the month but handicap mark looks manageable on the face of it.

STOLEN SILVER Represents seriously in-form yard who landed last Saturday’s big handicap chase at Aintree and this seven-year-old was last seen winning over this course and distance (New Course) at the April meeting, having been fourth to Coole Cody in the Festival Plate. New mark (7lb higher) demands more of him, clearly, but he still has a bit of potential to climb higher and his smart jumping at the head of affairs should make him quite a difficult rival to get past.

FRENCH DYNAMITE Irish chasers have tended to struggle in this particular race over the years but this one has a touch of class and he looked in good order when winning a hurdle race over slightly further at Thurles when reappearing last month, making all the running and finding plenty for pressure. Was rated 150 over timber in Ireland last year so current BHA chase mark of 148 shouldn’t be too taxing on the face of it and no real surprise to see him among the market leaders. Seems to love Thurles (right-handed) but has won going this way around in the past too.

MIDNIGHT RIVER Hinted at what was to come as a novice hurdler and at points in novice chases last term, before form dipped a bit in the spring, but looked way ahead of the handicapper when defying a mark of 137 with a 25-length romp at Stratford late last month. Going to prefer softer ground going forward, according to his trainer, but still a fair chance he’s at least one step in front of the assessor despite a 7lb rise. Must be afforded maximum respect.

DALY TIGER Stable yet to really take off this season and his first run for the yard looked to be badly needed. Should appreciate move back up in distance and switch to a left-handed track on that evidence, while the handicapper dropping him 5lb can’t do any harm either. On balance, he’s probably one to watch at present.

UMBRIGADO Looked a smart novice around this trip in 2021 but last season just never got going and he was restricted to just three starts before undergoing a wind operation earlier this year. Has resumed in good order with a runner-up effort and a narrow-margin success – both over extended 3m2f over hurdles – and the big question now is whether he can maintain that form, and build on it, off a higher mark back over fences. Stable has a fine record at the meeting and in this particular race so worth considering despite the drop back in distance.

NASSALAM Was a good juvenile hurdler a couple of seasons ago but has plenty of size about him and developed into a useful novice when switched to fences last term, winning three times all around this intermediate trip. Has often jumped out to the left and that reared its head again – quite markedly so – when letting down favourite-backers on his seasonal return over 2m1f at Ascot last month. Ended last term on a high with Fontwell win in first-time blinkers and interesting to see if the headgear returns this weekend. Would ideally want more rain than is expected but he’s just the sort of second-season chaser you need onside in a race of this nature. Another who tends to race prominently.

GA LAW Was a highly promising novice in 2020, winning the Grade 2 ‘Rising Stars’ at Wincanton before finding the drop to two mile and step up to G1 company too much for him at Sandown. Only raced twice since that December 2020 defeat but performed well on each occasion including his belated comeback run (after 603 days away) in the Old Roan at Aintree. Major claims here if stepping up on that effort as a relatively dry forecast looks more of a positive for him than others.

IL RIDOTO Champion trainer merrily going about picking off major handicap targets in recent weeks and this one looks to be starting his campaign on a potentially nice mark having been dropped a couple of pounds for his low-key efforts in the spring. Sole chase win to date came over the extended two miles at Newbury so clearly has the pace for this sort of test but, like many others entered up here, connections would surely prefer a lot more rain than looks likely in the build-up.

Il Ridoto runs for Paul Nicholls

SLATE HOUSE Former Grade 1-winning novice who has bags of Cheltenham experience to draw upon and he finished sixth to Coole Cody at the Festival here in March, after which he won two handicaps at Kempton from marks of 130 and 137. Still a bit higher on 140 now and his comeback run back at Kempton last month wasn’t too inspiring but hard to suggest he’d be a shock winner given that back-class.

DEMACHINE Quietly fancied for some of the major staying handicap chases last season but didn’t quite deliver on previous year’s promise. Breathing operation in February sparked improvement when winning at Uttoxeter, dropping back to 2m4f, in May and he seems on a fair mark still despite 4lb rise for that. Looks a little underestimated in the betting at this stage as he’s surely the stable first-string ahead of Storm Control.

CAPTAIN TOM CAT Checked out quite quickly when things started to go against him in the Old Roan which was disappointing on the back of a promising comeback run over hurdles at Hexham in September, although the ground turning quite dramatically clearly didn’t help him at Aintree. Swiftly dropped 5lb to a chase mark of 140 which may prove a little hasty but not the easiest race in which to bounce straight back. Also entered in 2m handicap chase on the Friday card.

STORM CONTROL Probably a shade unlucky not to win the Sky Bet Chase last season, travelling to the front in great style only to be collared close home having been out in front long enough. Kicked into touch by Midnight River at Stratford last month, where the drop in trip evidently didn’t help him at all. Back on a fair mark but the right Old Course here and intermediate distance both look dead against him.

SHAKEM UP’ARRY Always held in pretty high regard and probably hasn’t won the number of races his raw talent deserves. Still has time on his side, though, after just the five chase starts to date and he’s won when fresh in the past (albeit a small novice hurdle) so could be ready to rock. Also hold an engagement in Saturday’s shorter race (2m1f) so interesting to monitor which way he goes as he’s not a cast-iron stayer over this far.

FONTAINE COLLOGNES Not seen since landing a novices’ handicap for mares over this trip at Lingfield in January but trainer is known for targeting these races and she’s bound to have done plenty of work. Negatives include the revised mark (up 10lb which looks harsh enough) and the fact she can be a bit of a careful jumper which is going to be put under the spotlight with the likes of Coole Cody, Nassalam and Stolen Silver bound to help set a blistering gallop.

GALAHAD QUEST Still somehow only 1-11 over fences but he’s run several creditable races during that period including when fifth in this event 12 months ago off a 4lb higher mark. Seems to handle all types of ground, made a decent enough start to the campaign when second on good to firm at Stratford last month and he’s on the periphery in terms of realistic each-way players again this weekend.

DEYRANN DE CARJAC Has been a bit of a frustrating horse to follow and that was never more evident than at Wetherby a fortnight ago when looking almost certain to collect at the last, before being nabbed on the run to the line. Handicapped has nudged him back up 4lb for that but he will be found much easier opportunities in the coming months so merely one to monitor for the time being.