Our industry-leading team of experts combine to provide their best bets for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival including the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Every day our tipsters have selected their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including the big one of the whole week - the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.

1.30 JCB Triumph Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: FIL DOR

"Lost his unbeaten record when cut down by Vauban in the Spring Juvenile last time but the course here will play to Fil Dor's strengths." Click here for full preview



2.10 McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: BUA BOY "Lively outsider who should get a strongly-run race run to suit and he comes here fresh after an eyecatching prep run." Click here for full preview

2.50 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: THE NICE GUY

"Could absolutely love the move up to three miles here given he’s from the family of former Festival winner and stout stayer Massini’s Maguire." Click here for full preview

3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: GALVIN

"A fresh face in the division who stayed on well to beat last year's Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard at Christmas. Has an exceptional Cheltenham record too." Click here for full preview



4.10 St. James's Place Hunters' Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: BILLAWAY

"Runner-up in this the last two years but he's retaining his form while racking up the experience and Wednesday's rain in his favour." Click here for full preview

4.50 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: MOUNT IDA

"Had the legs of Elimay when they met at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day and she can repeat the feat here." Click here for full preview

5.30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: FREEDOM TO DREAM