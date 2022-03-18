Our industry-leading team of experts combine to provide their best bets for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival including the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Every day our tipsters have selected their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including the big one of the whole week - the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.
"Lost his unbeaten record when cut down by Vauban in the Spring Juvenile last time but the course here will play to Fil Dor's strengths."
"Lively outsider who should get a strongly-run race run to suit and he comes here fresh after an eyecatching prep run."
"Could absolutely love the move up to three miles here given he’s from the family of former Festival winner and stout stayer Massini’s Maguire."
"A fresh face in the division who stayed on well to beat last year's Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard at Christmas. Has an exceptional Cheltenham record too."
"Runner-up in this the last two years but he's retaining his form while racking up the experience and Wednesday's rain in his favour."
"Had the legs of Elimay when they met at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day and she can repeat the feat here."
"Dublin Racing Festival effort was precisely what you’d have wished for when it comes to a third qualifying run ahead of his handicap debut."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.