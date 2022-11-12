A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham Queen's Gamble won the bumper for Oliver Sherwood.

Gamble landed at Cheltenham Having enjoyed success on Ga Law in the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup, jockey Jonathan Burke enjoyed day two of The November Meeting in 2022 would be one to remember when Queens Gamble (9/4 Favourite) came home the impressive winner of the concluding Listed Stirrups Restaurant And Cocktail Bar Evesham Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race. Trained by Oliver Sherwood, who earlier this year underwent treatment for lymphoma, the four year old Getaway filly took the lead entering the home straight and stayed on resolutely to take the honours by six lengths from Bonttay. It was a second success for Queens Gamble, following her debut victory in a bumper at The April Meeting last season. Oliver Sherwood said: “I’m feeling good, better than when I was here last time in April. I was looking awful and feeling awful. “It was really good to see her do that. You always worry it was a bit of a fluke first time out but she is always a mare I’ve liked. You never think you are going to win bumpers at Cheltenham like that, firstly first time out and secondly second time out. “She is as good a mare as I’ve trained and I’ve trained a few good mares. It is very exciting especially for the owners (Frost and Galvin) as she is homebred. They raced the dam with Jessica Harrington and to get the offspring to do that is very special. “We will probably go to Huntingdon for the Henrietta Knight race then my gut feeling is to train her and take on the boys in March. She is only four but if she was five I would go hurdling. She is quite light but Jessie kept on telling me the mother was just the same in that she was light at eight and nine years old. I know Nicky’s horse (Luccia) was not here but it would have taken a good one to beat her today with all due respect to Nicky. “I’ve rather hit the woodwork this autumn with seconds, thirds and fourths and that has driven me nuts. Any trainer, whether you are P Nicholls, N Henderson, Joe Bloggs or O Sherwood, this is what you get up in the morning for is a horse like that. You just hope they do it on the racecourse. It was touching (the reception). To get a winner here at Cheltenham is very special. “The word cancer now is such a swear word now but it was worse for my family and kids, though they are not kids anymore. I just feel rubbish and carry on. I got the all clear just after Easter and I’ve had a couple of check-ups and everything and it is all system go. It does put life into perspective a little bit when you worry about four legged horses running around a field, even though I’m as competitive as P Nicholls and N Henderson. “To get a horse like that makes it all worthwhile, especially for the team as you are only as good as them. It was a tough winter last year but it has all worked out. “It does (touch me the response I get from people). We got unbelievable emails from people. To get a mare like this is very special.”

Chris Gordon became the first trainer to enjoy two victories at The November Meeting in 2022 when Annual Invictus (12/1) came home in front in the three-mile Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle. It was also a second success at The November Meeting for jockey Tom Cannon, with the victory of the Mahler gelding taking him to 499 career successes. Making his first start over hurdles since February of 2021, the seven year old made virtually all for a three-quarter length success over Fontana Ellissi. Chris Gordon said: “That was fantastic. Sadly the favourite Shearer was taken out but it was a great ride by Tom. “I did coming into the bottom bend think that they were going to go past him. I’m happy I’ve got my horse back as he went a little bit naughty on us last season. He started thinking a bit too much. I took him to Plumpton and he started stopping up near the stables and he did it twice to me. We know he is a very able horse on his day. “It was just great to get him back and we might even go over a fence again soon. Last time he ran in a hurdle it was in the Betfair and he finished fourth running on well. Our form last season was good at times and if you look at the void race he was in front. “It was his only his second run over three miles. He ran over it at Ascot but it went very soft that day but he got it well today. He is bred to stay well so it is great. I could see him running like that today on his homework and what he has done in the past but when you have a horse that can think about you are never quite sure. I’m pleasantly surprised but then I’m surprised whenever we have a winner!”

Annual Invictus battles to victory

After going close to success on day one of The November Meeting with Explosive Boy, trainer Tony Martin and jockey Peter Carberry combined to take the Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Intermediate Handicap Hurdle with Unanswered (2/1 Favourite). It was a first success at the Home of Jump Racing for Carberry. With the final flight in the two miles and five furlongs contest bypassed due to low sun, the winner came with a smooth challenge in the home straight to overhaul Wiseguy and score by a comfortable six lengths. Tony Martin said: “He’s a nice horse and we’ve just had a few issues with him along the way, I was hoping that would happen but I didn’t think it would pan out that way! He was very good and our jockey was excellent, he hasn’t done a lot of racing over hurdles but the rider just put him to sleep and produced him when needed. “We’ve no real plan going forward, we’ll get him home and see how he is and look for a run around Christmas time. That’s his first time beyond two miles today so we’ll probably stay around that distance for the time being and see where we are moving forward. He’s got lots of options and he’s not too bad Flat either, so as long as he stays in one piece that’s the most important thing. All going well we’ll find something for him. “We had no worries at any stage and we were always where we wanted to be, you’d think it was Ruby Walsh on him or Paul Carberry! The jockey was very good on him. We’ll see where we are at Christmas and then look into coming back here, this is the place where you want to be. It’s not the Gold Cup or the Champion Hurdle but feck it you’re there!”

More Triumph Hurdle Trial glory for Harris Wiltshire-based trainer Milton Harris landed the Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle 12 months ago with Knight Salute and he repeated the feat with Scriptwriter (4/1), who landed the 2022 renewal of the same extended two-mile contest at Cheltenham on Saturday. Travelling ominously well entering the home straight, the son of Churchill was delivered perfectly by Paddy Brennan to take the lead just after the final flight and he ran on well to hold off the late challenge of Perseus Way and take the honours by two and a quarter lengths. Last year’s winner Knight Salute went on to land the Grade One Jewson Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree and Harris holds similarly high hopes for Scriptwriter, who is now unbeaten in two starts over hurdles having won on his jumping debut at Sedgefield last month. He said: “They are different (Scriptwriter and Knight Salute). The other horse is a bonny little horse rated 75 on the Flat and this horse is rated 102 in that sphere. He went to Sedgefield like the other fellow but we wanted him to win a race and believe in himself. He just does enough doesn’t he?

“It is quite an emotional day as the owner (Mark Adams) has been loyal. It is important. I’d stop the day that this doesn’t mean anything. He is a good horse and we have got a few others at home that are similar so we might be okay with the juveniles this season. “He is a good horse. Nobody wants to buy off Aidan (O’Brien) as he is a good trainer and people say you can’t do this or that and it is a pleasure when you do something they tell you that you shouldn’t be doing. “He was a rig when we got him and we knew that and we negotiated, me and Mark (Adams) whether it was the right thing for us to do and we did (decide to get him). The horse is talented. “He would have had a tough time as a young horse working with Group horses. It is good to see them win. I’m so pleased for the horse. He and Knight Salute aren’t difficult. We work them, turn them out and make them have a happy life. It is a different environment. This horse is lazy and does as little as he can do. You would be disappointed if this horse couldn’t go further as he is a 102 rated Flat horse. He is bred to be a good horse. We are pleased to be here. Paddy was confident and said when I went to get the saddle this is a bouncing ball. I said can you win and he was adamant he could. That is really pleasing.” Both Knight Salute and Scriptwriter were purchased at the Tattersalls July Sales in Newmarket, although the latter cost considerably more – 62,000 Guineas as opposed to 14,000 Guineas. Successful owner Mark Adams added: “Both were out the same sale but he was a fair bit more expensive than Knight Salute was. It is just fantastic they have done this. We both felt if he jumped a hurdle he would take some beating and that has proved the case. It looks like he will get further but we will dream about this season before we go on to next.

“I was confident he could maintain his unbeaten record but you don’t ever say that to people, you just keep that to yourself. It is not dissimilar to Knight Salute last year. Everybody kept knocking him and the credit they deserved, I’m not saying they haven’t given this horse the credit he deserves, but we felt quite confident however everybody was talking about Paul Nicholls horse saying it was a superstar and you kind of begin to believe that. I’ve believed since we got this horse, especially after the first run, while he ran green he showed he could jump, and Paddy was super positive afterwards. “We have got a good relationship (me and Milton). We are friends as well and we have an open and frank relationship which I think is healthy. We both say what we feel and we don’t ever fall out about it. We just express our opinions and he reaches a plan most of the time! He is passionate about it and he is on his comeback as he is always saying and it is nice to be on that journey. He is a very genuine guy and trainer. “The dream is always to come here for the Triumph Hurdle and come up the hill similar to how he did today. There is a lot of time between now and then but he is on the right path.” Scriptwriter was introduced at 33/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festiva by Betfair and Paddy Power. Sky Bet go 20/1. Their Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "A solid performance from Scriptwriter who won in determined fashion. We have now introduced him into our JCB Triumph Hurdle betting at 20/1. It will be interesting to see where we see him next." Olly Harris, owner of runner-up Perseus Way, said: “It was a good run, he was obviously quite a nice Flat horse but I was surprised when Gary (Moore) entered him in a Grade Two race first time up. He’s done well though, he’s tough and will come on loads for that so I’m really happy.” Final fence jump seals it for Anightinlambourn A magnificent leap at the final fence sealed the second race on the card, the Celotex Thermaclass Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, for Anightinlambourn (5/1). Partnered by Jack Andrews for trainer Ben Pauling, the eight year old Gold Well mare came home the length and three-quarters winner over Irish raider Punitive in the three miles and a furlong contest. Pauling said: “That was a great ride and a great result. It was quite amusing as Gina (Andrews) rode her last time and I wanted Gina to ride her again but Gina wanted to ride Kim’s (Bailey) horse and that became a non-runner. She rang me today and said can I get back on it and I said ‘not a chance’ so Jack had a point to prove. He held on to her beautifully and produced her to win at the last. She just got lonely there last time and did not deserve not to win. It was a cool ride from a jockey you would expect that sort of calibre from.

