Cheltenham Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from day two of the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham including free video replays.

Park picks up the pieces Sean Bowen demonstrated once again just why he is one of the best in the business after producing a power-packed ride to lift O’Moore Park home in the William Hill Epic Boosts Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. In what appeared a seemingly lost cause, the two-time champion National Hunt jockey showed why he can never be discounted when steering the Martin Keighley-trained nine-year-old to the first chase victory of his career. Although well-adrift at the third last, the 25/1 chance, who finished sixth in the Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase at the Festival in March, found himself bang there at the last, where long-time leader, and likely looking winner Spectacularsunrise suffered an untimely fall. Despite still having work to do, the former Willie Mullins-trained Walk In The Park gelding knuckled down to the task well to defeat the four-timer seeking Rockonliam by a length and a half with stablemate De Temps En Temps a further three and three quarter lengths back in third.

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