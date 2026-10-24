Cheltenham Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from day two of the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham including free video replays.
Park picks up the pieces
Sean Bowen demonstrated once again just why he is one of the best in the business after producing a power-packed ride to lift O’Moore Park home in the William Hill Epic Boosts Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.
In what appeared a seemingly lost cause, the two-time champion National Hunt jockey showed why he can never be discounted when steering the Martin Keighley-trained nine-year-old to the first chase victory of his career.
Although well-adrift at the third last, the 25/1 chance, who finished sixth in the Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase at the Festival in March, found himself bang there at the last, where long-time leader, and likely looking winner Spectacularsunrise suffered an untimely fall.
Despite still having work to do, the former Willie Mullins-trained Walk In The Park gelding knuckled down to the task well to defeat the four-timer seeking Rockonliam by a length and a half with stablemate De Temps En Temps a further three and three quarter lengths back in third.
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Keighley added: “It wasn’t that long ago he finished behind Caldwell Potter at the Festival, but it is great to get him back on top form. He was sixth in the Plate at the Festival, but he was a bit unlucky in running so he could have been closer that day.
“I thought Sean gave him a great patient ride. Freddie (Keighley) chose the wrong one (De Temps En Temps).
“He is a bit of a worrier, and I think maybe just a different routine has suited him. Sean said to Harry Cobden three out that he thought he was going to win, even though he was twenty lengths off them, but that was Sean at his best again.
“It wasn’t until the last that I thought he was going to get there."
A return to the track next month now beckons for O’Moore Park for a tilt at the Paddy Power Gold Cup, for which he was introduced at 25/1 by the race sponsor.
Keighley added: “He has been around Cheltenham a good few times for Willie Mullins, so he seems to like the place so we will keep coming back to the different meetings.
“He will definitely come back for the Paddy Power Gold Cup. He just seems to love it here so we might as well give it a go.”
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