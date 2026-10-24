Saturday Best Bets from our Timeform analysts for Cheltenham, Doncaster and Kelso

Our Timeform analysts reveal their best bets for this afternoon at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Kelso.

O'MOORE PARK - 13:10 Cheltenham (Dan Barber)

‘Banker’ would be stretching it to say the least but there's more to recommend O’Moore Park in Cheltenham’s opening novice handicap chase than current unflattering odds might suggest. For one, O’Moore Park has held his own in much stronger handicap chases over these big fences, most recently finishing sixth to the primed Madara in the Plate. Not many leave Mullins a maiden but contesting some hot races played a part in that and there was a bit to take from his debut for his new trainer at Uttoxeter recently considering he's no two-miler these days. Back here at a more suitable trip, and with Sean Bowen taking over from the stable’s conditional, he can become the latest Keighley-trained horse to give a good account of himself at the meeting after a winner and runner-up on Showcase Friday.

SOCIETY SOLDIER - 14:10 Kelso (Phil Thompson)

Lightly-raced mare Society Soldier shaped with plenty of promise in just three starts over hurdles last season, winning on her first try beyond two miles at Ayr before catching the eye from an unpromising position in an extended three-mile handicap there in April, leaving the impression she was ahead of her opening mark; with a breathing operation since and the yard in good form, it looks significant that connections now switch her to fences from the same mark.

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JANEY MACKERS - 15:55 Doncaster (Simon Baker)