Cheltenham Saturday entries: Nine in Betfair Costwold Chase

Last year’s winner Capodanno features among nine entries for the Betfair Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.
Willie Mullins’ charge has raced twice so far this season, pulling up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock and finishing fourth behind stablemate Embassy Gardens at Tramore on New Year’s Day.
Delta Work and Gentlemansgame complete the Irish challenge this weekend, while the home defence is led by King George third L’Homme Presse
Stage Star is set to step up in trip for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, with Chantry House, Dashel Drasher, Ga Law and Tommie Beau completing the possible field.
Crambo and Strong Leader remain on course to clash in the Betfair Cleeve Hurdle for which there are ten initial entries.
The former returned to winning ways in the Howdens Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last time, where his rival was a disappointing beaten favourite. Olly Murphy’s charge, impressive in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury the time before, has since undergone a breathing operation.
Monmiral, second to Strong Leader in November, is set to renew rivalry, while Gowel Road heads to Cheltenham in good form having chased home Lucky Place in the Rekleel Hurdle earlier in the month.
Botox Has, Buddy One, Ga Law, Kerryhill, the Polly Gundry-trained Lossiemouth and Transmission are the other entries.
Saturday’s card could also feature two exciting young British hurdlers.
East India Dock is among 13 for the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial and is already a leading fancy for the Festival feature itself after an impressive win at the course in November.
Potential rivals include Paul Nicholls’ Sauvignon, who would be making a first start for the trainer after winning a Listed event at Auteuil, German Derby winner Palladium and French raider Stencil, a dual winner in his homeland and who races in the JP McManus silks.
Elsewhere, Potters Charm is among 12 in the closing Ais Novices’ Hurdle.
Unbeaten over timber to date, the six-year-old won the Grade One Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.
Kingston Pride could bid to get back on track against him having pulled up when favourite for the Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown last month. Billy Joyce and Quebecois, first and second in that race, are both entered, while Ben Pauling can turn to Diva Luna and Jig’s Forge.
