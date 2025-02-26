Cheltenham Podcast: Is Kopek Des Bordes the Supreme banker?

The five-year-old is now odds-on favourite for the opening Sky Bet Supreme after an impressive victory at the Dublin Racing Festival and, speaking on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast, Nash was in no mood take him on.

“It’s a yay for me, you’ll be surprised to hear, and part of the reason is I’m not sure this is a very deep race,” he reasoned.

“I don’t particularly fancy Romeo Coolio, I don’t particularly fancy Salvator Mundi and while William Munny was impressive the other day, from what I’ve seen the evidence would suggest Kopek Des Bordes is the best horse in this race."

Graham Cunningham thought one of the horses mentioned above was a potential threat, asking: “That was a very different William Munny we saw last week at Punchestown, a much smoother jumping technique, and it looks like he's coming good at the right time, doesn’t it?”

“Different tactics were the key I think,” Nash argued. “The day Kawaboomga, who unfortunately will miss the Festival, beat him the time before, he went very hard from the front and couldn't quite last home. They held him up the last day, he did jump a lot better, but I do think soft ground is possibly important to him.

"I think William Munny handles it really well, but it was an improved performance, he seems to be coming good at the right time and I wouldn’t put anyone off him at a nice price.”