Sporting Life Racing Podcast: The Cheltenham Festival Bankers

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu February 27, 2025 · 1d ago

Are our team for or against the shortest-priced favourites at this year's Festival? Find out in this week's episode.

David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash, David Johnson and Ed Chamberlin as they go through the shorties from Kopek Des Bordes to Galopin Des Champs.

They reflect on the fall-out to Constitution Hill's racecourse gallop, react to the retirement of Michael Hourigan and return of Shark Hanlon and much, much more.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Racing Podcast: Festival Bankers

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

MOST READ RACING