Sporting Life Racing Podcast: The Cheltenham Festival Bankers

Are our team for or against the shortest-priced favourites at this year's Festival? Find out in this week's episode.
David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash, David Johnson and Ed Chamberlin as they go through the shorties from Kopek Des Bordes to Galopin Des Champs.
They reflect on the fall-out to Constitution Hill's racecourse gallop, react to the retirement of Michael Hourigan and return of Shark Hanlon and much, much more.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
