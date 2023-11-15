Cheltenham Paddy Power Gold Cup tips: Mark Howard best bets

Top racing analyst Mark Howard with five horses who top his hitlist heading into this weekend's action at Cheltenham.

2.20 Friday - JPR One

Jonjo O’Neill’s team are in good order at present with Jackdaws Castle unleashing some promising youngsters in recent weeks. Petit Tonnerre is an interesting recruit to fences making his chasing bow in a Grade 2 November Novices’ Chase on Friday (2.20). A three times winner over hurdles, the ex-French gelding stayed on well in seventh in the County Hurdle at the track in March. He is expected to run well but may find it tough to beat JPR ONE who has the benefit of experience over the larger obstacles. Joe Tizzard’s runner also won a trio of races over hurdles earning an official rating of 130 and has something to find on figures. However, there was a lot to like about his win at Newton Abbot on his first run over fences beating Monviel by two lengths with Imperial Cup winner Iceo a distant third. The Court Cave gelding jumped neatly and quickened up smartly rounding the hometurn. The Tizzard stable won this with Eldorado Allen (won the same prep at Newton Abbot) three years ago and they appear to have another prime candidate.

12.35 Saturday - Milan Tino The 101-rated Flat recruit Burdett Road will be popular in the opening Grade 2 juvenile hurdle on Saturday (12.35) having won by a dozen lengths on his jumping bow at Huntingdon this month. Conditions are likely to be more testing at Prestbury Park though and that could play into the hands of French raider MILAN TINO. Trained by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, he has shaped well on both occasions at Auteuil. Runner-up on his debut in the Listed Prix Finot in September, the Milan gelding was beaten two and a half lengths by Kingland and was purchased by J.P.McManus afterwards. A month later, he stayed on into third in a Grade 2 contest at the Parisian track behind the high-class Jigtime. That form received a timely boost last weekend when Marcel Rolland’s winner followed up by six and a half lengths in Grade 1 company at the same track before heading for stallion duties. Proven on soft ground and a slick jumper, a bold performance here could ensure he returns in March for either the Triumph or Boodles Hurdles.

1.45 Saturday - Broadway Boy BROADWAY BOY is one of two runners for Nigel Twiston-Davies in the Listed three miles novice chase on Saturday (1.45). Progressive over hurdles last term winning on three occasions with his official rating rising from 112 to 131, he won at Aintree, Market Rasen and Cheltenham (New course). The five year old made a smooth transition to fences at Worcester (2m 7f) in September scoring by nine and a half lengths from Mofasa (won since). A month later, he ran another cracker when failing by two and a half lengths to beat the dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner Flooring Porter over C&D conceding five pounds. Rated 137, he has improved since sent over fences and his course form is 12. Despite being placed on soft ground, his best efforts have been attained on good or good to soft ground so hopefully conditions won’t be too taxing for the Malinas gelding. 2.20 Sunday - Guetapan Collonges Despite a seven pounds rise for winning on his reappearance at Carlisle last month, GUETAPAN COLLONGES doesn’t look overburdened off a mark of 136 for the three miles three handicap chase on Sunday (2.20). Charlie Longsdon’s gelding has won half of his ten starts over fences, including a two lengths win at the Cumbrian track last time. Fourth in the Warwick Classic Chase at the start of the year, the son of Saddler Maker looks Welsh National material being proven in testing conditions and a strong stayer. Successful at Warwick and Uttoxeter last term, this will be his first visit to Cheltenham but he is effective on stiff undulating tracks and can go well off a handy looking weight of 10st 4lb.

4.40 Sunday - Fire Flyer While speaking to Paul Nicholls in August, the champion trainer felt Captain Teague, Inthewaterside and FIRE FLYER were three of his best novice hurdle prospects. The first two have already shed their maiden tag over timber, while the last named runs in the Listed bumper on Sunday (4.00) before embarking on his jumping career. A €130,000 purchase as a three year old, the Shantou gelding didn’t surprise his connections when winning on his debut at Ascot a little over a year ago. A two lengths scorer, his trainer felt the ground was too quick when disappointing next time in a Listed contest at Newbury in February. Given time since, he is reportedly in good form at home and it will be disappointing if he can’t sign off his bumper days with another victory.