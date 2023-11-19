Cheltenham November Meeting Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from the final day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

Cannock can Cannock Park (15/2) made all the running to spring a surprise in the mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle. The Kemble Brewery, unbeaten in two bumpers, was sent off at odds-on for his hurdling debut but he made a bad mistake at the first flight and David Bass never looked entirely happy, riding the favourite into one or two hurdles and scrubbing along from some way out. Cannock Park, in contrast, was running exuberantly, but well within himself, at the head of affairs and although he got tired having jumped the last, he kept on gamely up the hill to repel the late challenge of Innatendue by a neck. The pair finished nine lengths clear of The Kemble Brewery. Winning pointer Cannock Park, trained by Paul Robson and ridden by Craig Nichol, was beaten in a bumper on his Rules bow before winning unchallenged in that sphere at Bangor last month.

