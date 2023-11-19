Cheltenham November Meeting Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from the final day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.
Cannock Park (15/2) made all the running to spring a surprise in the mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle.
The Kemble Brewery, unbeaten in two bumpers, was sent off at odds-on for his hurdling debut but he made a bad mistake at the first flight and David Bass never looked entirely happy, riding the favourite into one or two hurdles and scrubbing along from some way out.
Cannock Park, in contrast, was running exuberantly, but well within himself, at the head of affairs and although he got tired having jumped the last, he kept on gamely up the hill to repel the late challenge of Innatendue by a neck.
The pair finished nine lengths clear of The Kemble Brewery.
Winning pointer Cannock Park, trained by Paul Robson and ridden by Craig Nichol, was beaten in a bumper on his Rules bow before winning unchallenged in that sphere at Bangor last month.
The winning jockey said: "He's a very good jumper. He's actually a very difficult horse at home, we've had a lot of problems with him; Paul and the team have done a fantastic job, they've done a great job to get his head in a good place and he's a lovely horse; hopefully he's got a bright future.
"Just after Bangor he went over the top a little bit and his head just went but they did a lot of work in the fields and they've got him sweet as a button again and it showed today. He has got plenty of ability and I think once he starts maturing and growing up and gets that quirky side out of him, hopefully he'll be a real nice one.
"To be fair I always felt like I was going to win. I think from the last I only felt he was only doing enough, he was waiting for company and he was sort of left and right on the run in, all over the place, I had a bit of bother trying to keep him in a straight line but once the other horse come to him, he'd done enough by that stage anyway so we were fine."
