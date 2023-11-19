Jonbon wins the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham; report, reaction and free video replay

Jonbon made a triumphant return to action when wining the Grade 2 Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on the final day of the November Meeting.
He was sent off at 4/9 to beat his three rivals even though they included last season's Tingle Creek Chase winner in Edwardstone, Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite and Nube Negra, winner of the last two renewals of Sunday's contest.
Editeur Du Gite led from Jonbon over the first two fences with the other pair racing together about four lengths adrift before closing the gap as they headed out into the country.
Jonbon and jockey Nico de Boinville were marginal leaders over the water jump but there was little to choose between the front-runners until the fourth from home, an open ditch, which Jonbon jumped well and landed two or three lengths to the good.
Edwardstone moved into second at the third last with the other two having run their races, but Jonbon went through the gears and was half a dozen lengths clear at the second last. They safely negotiated the final fence and although he needed to be kept up to his work on the run-in, a comfortable nine and a half length victory was never in doubt.
Betfair Sportsbook make Jonbon just 1/4 to win next month's Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown while Paddy Power have trimmed the Arkle runner-up to 5/2 from 5/1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase back at Cheltenham in March.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
JP McManus' runner has now won 11 of his 13 starts, finishing second in the other two having also been runner-up on his only other visit to the Cheltenham Festival when chasing home stablemate Constitution Hill in the 2022 renewal of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
"Yeah good fun," said de Boinville. "It's hard work out there so the main plan was to let his jumping do most of the work and keep him rolling, let him enjoy himself.
"I was very impressed; it's always nice riding fast two milers around here, even in ground like that. I think round here to win those two mile championship races you have to be able to stay a true two miles, even two and a half and I think he's a championship two miler really.
"He's just a very intelligent horse, very quick with his feet, he's so slick over his fences, he gets back down on the floor very fast. I always love those two milers around here, it's just great fun, there's nothing better really.
"I think he's got stronger, Paddy who rides him every day has been very, very happy with him. I wouldn't say that he was 100% ready for today but this was a great start for the season ahead."
Trainer Nicky Henderson said: “They went a good gallop and it wasn’t a tactical race. It was a sensible, good honest gallop in that ground. It was going to find him out first time if he wasn’t ready, but he was (ready). You have to be very pleased. He was just pricking his ears on the run in and I could see those two great big ears lock on. He has had a nice time and he has enjoyed himself. He should come on for it.
“He had the race (in the bag) when he quickened off the bend as they were going to be pushed to get him from nerves. He has two away days at Windsor. He enjoyed that, although he got very sweaty that day.
"He went and had a walk around Newbury the other day before racing. He walked around one lap of the parade ring and was then out and home. It is all part of his preparation.
"Today he travelled well and all the team are here today. Anything strange to him he goes help, but once he has done it once he is fine. He is not as bad as he was. Everyone was watching his first few runs thinking he had been through a snow drift.
“The only two times he has been beaten are around here once by Constitution Hill and then by El Fabiolo in the Arkle. It is good for him to come around here as hopefully he will come around here later in the season.”
An outing in next month’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park now awaits Jonbon.
Henderson added: “At the back end of last season after the Arkle we were dying to try two and a half miles, but the two mile novices’ race at Aintree was much the easier so we stayed at two miles then 13 days later he went to Sandown to take on the older boys to find out if he was a two miler against the second, third and fourth in the Champion Chase and he didn’t wait for them.
"He looks like a two-miler there, and he has got to stay there for now because of the Tingle Creek. There is the conundrum as to how far he will get as I’m convinced he will get further but you don’t need to.”
Edwardstone was a huge disappointment when last seen in the Champion Chase, finishing well beaten at 15/8 but his trainer Alan King was encouraged by this return.
"He travelled very well, jumped super - Tom (Cannon) said he got a great feel off him - just beaten by a very good horse on the day I think. Slightly hopeful (three out), he sort of came back on the bridle and suddenly Jonbon took five, six lengths off him turning in but he galloped all the way to the line.
"Pleased. Relieved as well actually that we think he's back. Last season all went to pieces. We missed this and then the Tingle Creek which was marvellous but then he unseated early at Kempton and that just changed my whole plans. I was delighted with him with the preparation for the Queen Mother, thought I'd never had him better but he was beat after two fences.
"I walked off the stands convinced that made my mind up for the Peterborough (Chase at Huntingdon) but Tom is not quite so sure; he was delighted with him and said stick at two. Both races (Tingle Creek and the Peterborough) are the same weekend, we will train him for that and probably have entries for both of those, we'll see.
"Can't see Jonbon going up in trip after that and can't see us turning the tables on him but it is a Grade 1 so we'll see. Pleased to have him back and beaten by a proper horse I think."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org