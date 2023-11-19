Jonbon wins the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham; report, reaction and free video replay

Jonbon made a triumphant return to action when wining the Grade 2 Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on the final day of the November Meeting.

He was sent off at 4/9 to beat his three rivals even though they included last season's Tingle Creek Chase winner in Edwardstone, Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite and Nube Negra, winner of the last two renewals of Sunday's contest. Editeur Du Gite led from Jonbon over the first two fences with the other pair racing together about four lengths adrift before closing the gap as they headed out into the country. Jonbon and jockey Nico de Boinville were marginal leaders over the water jump but there was little to choose between the front-runners until the fourth from home, an open ditch, which Jonbon jumped well and landed two or three lengths to the good. Edwardstone moved into second at the third last with the other two having run their races, but Jonbon went through the gears and was half a dozen lengths clear at the second last. They safely negotiated the final fence and although he needed to be kept up to his work on the run-in, a comfortable nine and a half length victory was never in doubt. Betfair Sportsbook make Jonbon just 1/4 to win next month's Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown while Paddy Power have trimmed the Arkle runner-up to 5/2 from 5/1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase back at Cheltenham in March.

JP McManus' runner has now won 11 of his 13 starts, finishing second in the other two having also been runner-up on his only other visit to the Cheltenham Festival when chasing home stablemate Constitution Hill in the 2022 renewal of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. "Yeah good fun," said de Boinville. "It's hard work out there so the main plan was to let his jumping do most of the work and keep him rolling, let him enjoy himself. "I was very impressed; it's always nice riding fast two milers around here, even in ground like that. I think round here to win those two mile championship races you have to be able to stay a true two miles, even two and a half and I think he's a championship two miler really. "He's just a very intelligent horse, very quick with his feet, he's so slick over his fences, he gets back down on the floor very fast. I always love those two milers around here, it's just great fun, there's nothing better really. "I think he's got stronger, Paddy who rides him every day has been very, very happy with him. I wouldn't say that he was 100% ready for today but this was a great start for the season ahead." All roads lead to Sandown Trainer Nicky Henderson said: “They went a good gallop and it wasn’t a tactical race. It was a sensible, good honest gallop in that ground. It was going to find him out first time if he wasn’t ready, but he was (ready). You have to be very pleased. He was just pricking his ears on the run in and I could see those two great big ears lock on. He has had a nice time and he has enjoyed himself. He should come on for it. “He had the race (in the bag) when he quickened off the bend as they were going to be pushed to get him from nerves. He has two away days at Windsor. He enjoyed that, although he got very sweaty that day. "He went and had a walk around Newbury the other day before racing. He walked around one lap of the parade ring and was then out and home. It is all part of his preparation.

The standout performer 🥇 pic.twitter.com/YYfPc47h3Q — The Jockey Club (@TheJockeyClub) November 19, 2023