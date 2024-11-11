Cheltenham going latest: Watering expecting this week

However, despite the prolonged dry spell he feels the track is "in a good place” with the going currently described as good.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “We’re certainly good ground at the moment and on the easier side.

“We took the decision given this prolonged dry period, and there’s no rain forecast in this build-up, to commence watering last week. We’ve done two complete rounds and that’s put us in a really good position going into this week then we can just monitor where we are, the conditions, and will probably end up doing a bit more watering this week but we’re certainly in a good place at the moment.

“The benefit of September’s rain is the moisture is there lower down the soil profile so all we’re doing at the moment is stopping the top drying out too much.

“The watering that we’re doing is leaving very consistent ground because that moisture is there through the whole profile and we’re not just watering the top and creating ground that is different in different areas of the track. It does walk very consistent and we’re happy with where we are at this stage."