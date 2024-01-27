Cheltenham Festival Trials Day reports and free video replays

Destiny completes Cheltenham hat-trick

Ginny's Destiny (4/1 favourite) produced a fine weight-carrying performance to win the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase, a race trainer Paul Nicholls won with Stage Star 12 months ago.

Harry Cobden jumped Ginny's Destiny out in front and despite Prairie Wolf matching strides with him for much of the contest, produced a superb round of fencing.

Prairie Wolf brushed through the top of the second last when still upsides but that mistake signalled the end of his challenge. Es Perfecto had moved smoothly through the field into second but never looked like picking up the winner and was passed for second by the rallying Theatre Man who had been outpaced on this drop in trip when the tempo quickened.

The winning margin was two and three quarter lengths. There were a further three and a half lengths back to Es Perfecto and the same to Prairie Wolf who landed the place money for Value Bet having been advised at 22/1 (returned 10/1).

Betfair Sportsbook quoted Ginny's Destiny at 9/1 for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Nicholls told Racing TV: "We've been a bit quiet of late, this isn't our time of year really and we've just got the horses ready to run here.

"He's a proper horse and I just cannot explain to anyone how much he's improved from run to run to run. His work this week has been amazing; he worked with Rubaud the other morning and Rubaud couldn't work with him, he's a very smart horse and we'll come back here now for The Festival.

"He's every bit as good as Stage Star. Stage Star won that last year off 12 stone. We wanted to go quietly, quietly and now we'll go to a Grade 1 with him. I just think he's a very smart horse."

Cobden added: "You don't have to do that (lead) with him but he's won the last twice and why buck a trend that works. He was sharp at the first, Charlie Deutsch took me along over the first three or four but he just outjumped him on the way round.

"This horse is improving well, he's a very nice horse and hopefully there's a bit left under the bonnet."