Cheltenham Festival Trials Day reports and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Cheltenham Festival Trials Day.
Ginny's Destiny (4/1 favourite) produced a fine weight-carrying performance to win the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase, a race trainer Paul Nicholls won with Stage Star 12 months ago.
Harry Cobden jumped Ginny's Destiny out in front and despite Prairie Wolf matching strides with him for much of the contest, produced a superb round of fencing.
Prairie Wolf brushed through the top of the second last when still upsides but that mistake signalled the end of his challenge. Es Perfecto had moved smoothly through the field into second but never looked like picking up the winner and was passed for second by the rallying Theatre Man who had been outpaced on this drop in trip when the tempo quickened.
The winning margin was two and three quarter lengths. There were a further three and a half lengths back to Es Perfecto and the same to Prairie Wolf who landed the place money for Value Bet having been advised at 22/1 (returned 10/1).
Betfair Sportsbook quoted Ginny's Destiny at 9/1 for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Nicholls told Racing TV: "We've been a bit quiet of late, this isn't our time of year really and we've just got the horses ready to run here.
"He's a proper horse and I just cannot explain to anyone how much he's improved from run to run to run. His work this week has been amazing; he worked with Rubaud the other morning and Rubaud couldn't work with him, he's a very smart horse and we'll come back here now for The Festival.
"He's every bit as good as Stage Star. Stage Star won that last year off 12 stone. We wanted to go quietly, quietly and now we'll go to a Grade 1 with him. I just think he's a very smart horse."
Cobden added: "You don't have to do that (lead) with him but he's won the last twice and why buck a trend that works. He was sharp at the first, Charlie Deutsch took me along over the first three or four but he just outjumped him on the way round.
"This horse is improving well, he's a very nice horse and hopefully there's a bit left under the bonnet."
Ga Law (8/1) produced a game performance to win the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase.
Trainer Jamie Snowden had enjoyed a good week, winning the Grand Military Gold Cup on Friday, a race close to his heart, and it got even better with Ga Law winning for the first time since landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup at this course in 2022.
Fitted with cheekpieces for the Coral Gold Cup on his preceding start, Ga Law ran well for a long way at Newbury but didn't appear to get home. Dropped back to this two and a half mile trip, Gavin Sheehan was able to lay up with the early pace alongside Bill Baxter and Il Ridoto.
The field stacked up behind them at the top of the hill but none of the closers really managed to lay a glove on the leaders with Ga Law, Il Ridoto and Lounge Lizard pulling clear on the run to the second last. Ga Law was a little untidy at that obstacle but better at the last and kept on well to win by one and three quarter lengths.
Lounge Lizard finished second at 25/1 from 4/1 favourite Il Ridoto and Jetoile in fourth.
"It's just really nice to see this boy back," said Snowden, "because obviously he won the Paddy Power on the Old Course. He only just got up on the Old Course and on the back of that we went up in trip and went to the Sky Bet Chase and he took a nasty fall at the last when he was coming to win his race.
"It's played on his mind for the best part of a year really and we saw in the Coral Gold Cup signs of life again. We put the cheekpieces on (at Newbury) and we thought we'd drop back in trip; we were going to go to Ascot last weekend but that was called off.
"I thought the New Course suited him better than the Old Course and he did it nicely. We were going to go to Kempton (for a valuable three mile handicap) but we might have to come back here over two and a half at The Festival; we'll think about that another time."
Sheehan said: "He probably just hasn't been the same with confidence (since falling at Doncaster). He's been going great at home and I promise you he's unreal at home but he just doesn't quite perform at the track. I let him go on because he's not been foot perfect and I thought I'd just give him that bit of room and let him do what he does best."
