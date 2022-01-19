2022 Cheltenham Festival antepost tips 1pt win Mighty Potter in Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The official entries for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle aren’t made until next Tuesday but the race has obviously come alive over the past few weeks and it really could be one of the clashes of the Festival if all the current market principals line up. However, that’s precisely why this is a great time for a bet as, while they’ll no doubt be engaged when the race closes, it’s surely not so much a case of if Constitution Hill, Jonbon, Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo all turn up on March 15, but more a matter of how many of them will run in the Ballymore instead?. The final pieces of the jigsaw probably won’t slot into place until the Dublin Racing Festival in a couple of weeks' time but if, like me, you rate two of the ‘big four’ just as likely to run in an alternative race come Cheltenham, then you’re getting a hearty slice of value about everything else in the Supreme betting as it stands. Should Nicky Henderson, and whoever else is involved in the decision making at Seven Barrows, persuade Michael Buckley (will he take that much persuading?) to run 5/2 favourite Constitution Hill in the Ballymore, then needless to say this market is going to look a whole lot different, while what about Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo for the all-conquering Willie Mullins?

Mullins is the daddy when it comes to remaining largely non-committal over big-race targets especially for his novices, but he was thinking along the lines of Sir Gerhard being his Ballymore ace at the beginning of the season and, in light of Sunday, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if that’s the way it remains, despite the Cheveley Park horse being 5/4 favourite for the two-mile Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown next month. Dysart Dynamo has come in from left-field, relatively speaking, though he did win a couple of bumpers last term including one over the extended two miles and two furlongs at Clonmel. Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard would obviously be major players in either event at Cheltenham, but are they really going to turn up in the same one? The former’s Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle win at Punchestown at the weekend screamed Sky Bet Supreme to me, given he was keen to post and so exuberant from the front throughout the race itself, and when it comes to the top of the market I’d be more inclined to side with him (4/1) than his stablemate (7/1), or either of the Henderson pair for that matter, at current odds. On top of all of this conjecture, I’ve liked MIGHTY POTTER as a Cheltenham Festival project since his wide-margin maiden win (shade flattered given the fall of The Greek two out) at Down Royal at the end of October, and nothing he’s done since has left me regretting I ever signed up to the fan club. Click here to back Mighty Potter with Sky Bet Granted, it could be argued he initially didn’t quite come up to standard when only third to Mullins-trained mare Statuaire in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse, but watch the race in full for yourself and you’ll do well to conclude he’s not at least the equal of the two horses who finished in front of him. Too keen for his own good early on in a stop-start sort of race tactically, Mighty Potter still had just one rival behind him two flights from the finish but made rapid headway having had to be switched towards the inside after the last hurdle. From that point Statuaire and My Mate Mozzie closed the gap on him, leaving Bryan Cooper with no real shot, but the eventual third stayed on well to be beaten a length and a quarter without his rider being overly hard on him. He's since proved himself a top prospect by beating stablemate Three Stripe Life in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle over Christmas (see below), the past two winners of that race – namely Appreciate It and Abacadabras – having gone on to be first and second in the Supreme respectively.

