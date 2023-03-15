A review of Wednesday's action from Cheltenham where The Real Whacker edged out Gerri Colombe after an epic duel for the Brown Advisory.

Whacker edges Brown Advisory thriller The Real Whacker edged out 5/4 favourite Gerri Colombe to win a thrilling Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. Trained in Yorkshire by Patrick Neville, the 8/1 chance was freewheeling in front throughout the contest and jumping the last he had taken the measure of nearest pursuer Bronn. However Jordan Gainford was conjuring a tremendous late rally from the eventual runner-up and he started to gain ground hand over fist. Gerri Colombe would have been in front in another stride but the line came in time for the gallant winner who held on by a short-head.

Passe leads home Mullins one-two-three Impaire Et Passe ran out a brilliant winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, leading home a one-two-three for Willie Mullins in the process. The choice of Paul Townend and sent off at 5/2, the five-year-old sauntered to the front turning for home and from there it was only a question of guess the winning distance. The answer was nine lengths with Gaelic Warrior (9/2) passing Champ Kiely (13/2) to claim the forecast spot. Hermes Allen was all-the-rage in the betting and sent off favourite but he was beaten two out and eventually finished fifth.

Impaire Et Passe runs in the ‘double green’ colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede – who were on the mark on day one with El Fabiolo in the Arkle. Munir said: “He’s been working very, very well and he won his races in Ireland well but he was going up in distance and the ground was another question mark. To win by six and a half lengths on his fourth run is breathtaking. It’s very exciting. It was quite a deep race, Champ Kiely, Gaelic Warrior, Hermes Allen from England – all horses with good form lines. It was competitive, Willie was right to go for the Ballymore and not the Supreme. “He’s really a blank canvas, that was the fourth run of his life, he’s won by six and a half lengths and came over the last in the lead. The sky’s the limit at the moment – the dream is very much alive.” Mullins impressed by his trio Mullins said: “That was good, I was very impressed. When he got through, the change of pace coming down the last – wow. I think that was just his fourth run of his life so there’s improvement there. I’m looking at him as a chaser, but you have to ask yourself would you stay hurdling? You have to look at Champion Hurdles and things. “Yesterday I was telling Michael Buckley (owner of Constitution Hill) that we were going to have go off and shop again to buy one to beat him, but maybe we have one here. His jumping is great, so maybe we have one.” He added: “Gaelic Warrior, we took out his ear plugs out on the way to the start and he didn’t settle as well as Patrick (Mullins) wanted him to. Patrick did say he could go up to three miles, so maybe he’s a chaser down the line. “Champ Kiely surprised me by staying on so well. Danny (Mullins) said he hung terribly down the back, we’ll see if he had a problem, but he’s another who will make a nice chaser down the line.”