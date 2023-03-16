A review of Thursday's action from Cheltenham where Paul Nicholls' Stage Star was another winner for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column.
Nicholls had gone 53 runners and two years without a Festival winner after a blank few days to start the meeting but Stage Star made most of the running under Harry Cobden to land the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase in fine style.
Notlongtillmay finished second for Laura Morgan at 40/1 as Irish-trained big guns Mighty Potter and Appreciate It had to settle for the minor places, the Gordon Elliott-trained 4/6 favourite hanging markedly to his right after the last.
