Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Cheltenham
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stage Star wins the Turners under Harry Cobden
Stage Star wins the Turners under Harry Cobden

Cheltenham Festival reports, replays and reaction: Star performance from Value Bet

By Sporting Life
13:49 · THU March 16, 2023

A review of Thursday's action from Cheltenham where Paul Nicholls' Stage Star was another winner for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column.

Nicholls had gone 53 runners and two years without a Festival winner after a blank few days to start the meeting but Stage Star made most of the running under Harry Cobden to land the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase in fine style.

Notlongtillmay finished second for Laura Morgan at 40/1 as Irish-trained big guns Mighty Potter and Appreciate It had to settle for the minor places, the Gordon Elliott-trained 4/6 favourite hanging markedly to his right after the last.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Follow the Cheltenham Festival on Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING