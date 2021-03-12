Cheltenham Festival Quiz!

The Gold Cup

1. Al Boum Photo is set to bid for a hat-trick of Cheltenham Gold Cup successes – name the four all-time greats who have already achieved that feat.

2. Desert Orchid was one of the most famous winners of the great race in 1989, but which horse led him at the last before having to settle for second?

3. It is 20 years since the Festival had to be cancelled because of a foot-and-mouth outbreak. Sandown staged a replacement race for the Gold Cup, six weeks later – who was the winner?

4. Norton’s Coin was the longest-priced winner, in 1990. Who rode the 100/1 shot?

5. Which horse was twice beaten a short head before eventually triumphing at his fourth attempt?

The Champion Hurdle

6. Epatante’s 2020 Champion Hurdle victory was an eighth in all for trainer Nicky Henderson. Who were his previous winners?

7. What links the 1965 and 1988 successes of Kirriemuir and Beech Road?

8. Why was Lanzarote’s 1974 victory different to all others between 1968 and 1981?

9. What was unusual about the 1991 and 1993 winners?

10 In 2008 Katchit became the first five-year-old to win in 23 years. Which future Champion Chase hero was sent off 2/1 favourite to beat him but finished last of 14?

Festival connections

11. Tiger Roll twice went on from Cheltenham Festival success to win the Grand National a month later. Which horse had last achieved that double in the same season?

12. Which horse won successive Festival races in the 1990s?

13. Trainer Kim Bailey secured a famous Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double with Alderbrook and Master Oats in 1995 but has since trained just three Festival winners. Name them.

14. In what way was Tourist Attraction’s 1995 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle win the first of many?

15. Former Irish point-to-pointer Mr Mulligan provided Anthony McCoy and Noel Chance with their first Gold Cup success in 1997 – but who were the chestnut’s first jockey and trainer on his British debut?

Ancient history

16. Mac Vidi was promoted from third to second in the 1980 Gold Cup, following the disqualification of original winner Tied Cottage. What else was unusual about that year’s runner-up.

17. Which Festival race is named jointly after a multiple Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle-winning trainer and a fellow former jockey who was killed in World War II?

18. Which subsequent European Championship polo rider was a Festival winner in 1982?

19. Golden Miller’s owner Dorothy Paget also won back-to-back Champion Hurdles in 1932 and 1933. With which horse?

20. In what way did Ashley House bring up the rear in 1983?

Twelve months on

21. Name the former five-time Festival-winning jockey who trained the winner of the 2020 Ultima Handicap Chase.

22. Barry Geraghty rode his 43rd and final Festival winner. Name the horse, and race.

23. Which mare sprang a minor surprise with victory in the Arkle Trophy?

24. What was the longest-priced winner of the meeting?

25. Finally, who was tireless in the last race?