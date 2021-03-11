Horse Racing
Indefatigable starred at Cheltenham in March

Cheltenham Festival Quiz - Answers

By Sporting Life
16:33 · THU March 11, 2021

Find out how you scored with a list of the answers to our Cheltenham Festival Quiz.

Cheltenham Festival Quiz Answers

1 Golden Miller (five in all), Cottage Rake, Arkle, Best Mate;

2 Yahoo;

3 Marlborough;

4 Graham McCourt;

5 The Fellow; 6 See You Then (three), Punjabi, Binocular, Buveur D’Air (two);

7 They were both 50/1 shots, the joint-record longest SP in the race’s history;

8 It was his only victory – all the others were multiple winners;

9 They were brothers (Morley Street and Granville Again);

10 Sizing Europe;

11 Seagram (1991, National Hunt Handicap Chase);

12 Montelado – his Festival bumper win was the last race of the 1992 meeting and Supreme Novices the first in 1993;

13 Betty’s Boy, Darna, Imperial Aura;

14 It was a first Festival success for record-breaking trainer Willie Mullins;

15 Norman Williamson and Kim Bailey;

16 Mac Vidi was 15 at the time, the oldest horse to be placed in a Gold Cup, and also an unconsidered 66/1 shot;

17 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup;

18 Broderick Munro-Wilson, who rode The Drunken Duck to victory in the Foxhunter Chase;

19 Insurance;

20 He was the last of Michael Dickinson’s ‘Famous Five’ to cross the line as the Yorkshire trainer dominated that year’s Gold Cup;

21 David Bridgwater (The Conditional);

22 Saint Roi, County Hurdle;

23 Put The Kettle On;

24 It Came To Pass, 66/1 in the Foxhunter;

25 Indefatigable (winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle).

