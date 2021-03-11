Cheltenham Festival Quiz - Answers

Find out how you scored with a list of the answers to our Cheltenham Festival Quiz.
1 Golden Miller (five in all), Cottage Rake, Arkle, Best Mate;
2 Yahoo;
3 Marlborough;
4 Graham McCourt;
5 The Fellow; 6 See You Then (three), Punjabi, Binocular, Buveur D’Air (two);
7 They were both 50/1 shots, the joint-record longest SP in the race’s history;
8 It was his only victory – all the others were multiple winners;
9 They were brothers (Morley Street and Granville Again);
10 Sizing Europe;
11 Seagram (1991, National Hunt Handicap Chase);
12 Montelado – his Festival bumper win was the last race of the 1992 meeting and Supreme Novices the first in 1993;
13 Betty’s Boy, Darna, Imperial Aura;
14 It was a first Festival success for record-breaking trainer Willie Mullins;
15 Norman Williamson and Kim Bailey;
16 Mac Vidi was 15 at the time, the oldest horse to be placed in a Gold Cup, and also an unconsidered 66/1 shot;
17 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup;
18 Broderick Munro-Wilson, who rode The Drunken Duck to victory in the Foxhunter Chase;
19 Insurance;
20 He was the last of Michael Dickinson’s ‘Famous Five’ to cross the line as the Yorkshire trainer dominated that year’s Gold Cup;
21 David Bridgwater (The Conditional);
22 Saint Roi, County Hurdle;
23 Put The Kettle On;
24 It Came To Pass, 66/1 in the Foxhunter;
25 Indefatigable (winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle).