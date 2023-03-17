Check out the view from connections ahead of Friday's big-race action at Cheltenham.

3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Willie Mullins - Galopin Des Champs: “He did everything right at Leopardstown. I was very happy with what he did and Paul (Townend) was very happy that he jumped and came through when he wanted him to. He felt he had plenty of horse under him passing through the line and that’s important because there’s another two furlongs in Cheltenham. When he won over three miles as a novice over hurdles, I was never worried about his stamina after that. It’s just all about temperament that the horse learns to settle during a race and he’s done that in his last two runs. Paul is much happier with him and has got confidence now that he can use him in a race when he wants to use him. The horse is becoming the complete package.” Richard Thompson - A Plus Tard: “I saw Henry on Wednesday morning and all is in good shape. His horses have been running well this week, which is a good sign, and we’re looking forward to it. We know the prep has been difficult with him – he hasn’t finished a race since the Gold Cup last year. It could go either way, couldn’t it? He’s either going to be bang there in the mix or he’s not. I think last year one was really hopeful. He was 100/30 and there wasn’t really a doubt that he wouldn’t run a big race, particularly after being second the year before. This year there is that doubt, so it’s a different feeling going into it this year, but it’s fantastic to be lining up in a great field with a previous winner of the race. Winning the Gold Cup is always the pinnacle and whatever happens this week we’re already in bonus territory.” Henry De Bromhead - A Plus Tard & Minella Indo: “They are in good form so we’ll just see how it goes. Who knows what the ground will be we’ll just have to see what happens on Friday. It should be fresher ground on the New course. It’s incredible to be going into a Gold Cup with two horses who have already won it. They arrived at the track on Monday so they’ve nicely settled in so we’ll just have to see how they get on now.”

Robert Waley-Cohen - Noble Yeats: “We’re ready to rock and roll and we’re looking forward to it. We know he stays and the acceleration he showed when winning the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree earlier in the season was very good. The ground is what it is – whatever it is it won’t inconvenience him. I suppose if it’s softer it will inconvenience some others, but we’re not too worried about it. After seeing Honeysuckle win on Tuesday for Henry de Bromhead, the one we have to beat, in my opinion, is A Plus Tard. I know it will be almost his first run of the season, but the way he powered up the hill last year was so impressive.” Gordon Elliott - Conflated: “He is in good form. I think I went for the wrong race last year as all he does is gallop. We’re looking forward to running him in the Gold Cup. I think he’ll love the trip. As a young horse he was a lunatic, but he’s settling better every year. He’s relaxed a lot more now and you can ride a race on him. I’ve only ever had one good enough to win a Gold Cup. Don Cossack was very good, but Conflated is a good horse. I think it’s an open Gold Cup and I think he’s got a chance. I think the trip will suit him, if I’m being honest – he looks made for it.” Shark Hanlon - Hewick: “The horse is in great shape. He arrived late on Wednesday night, we rode him out this (Thursday) morning and we’ll ride him out again tomorrow morning. He travelled very well and we couldn’t be happier with him, but we don’t want any more rain. We want to run the horse as there’s only one Gold Cup, but if the ground goes too soft we’ll have to think about it as Aintree (Grand National) is only four weeks away.” Paul Nicholls - Bravemansgame: “He had one or two issues last year and is twice the horse now, so much bigger and stronger and bounds up our hill gallop three times in the morning. He had a brilliant first half of the season, winning the King George in great style and the challenge has been to have him in the same form in the spring which hasn’t always been the case. It helps that he is much more mature now and he looks fabulous at the moment. The key is whether he stays three and quarter miles. Who knows? I didn’t know if Kauto Star would get the trip before he won his first Gold Cup and I’m not sure about Bravemansgame, but I suspect he will stay because he was keeping on strongly in the King George. I don’t think I’ve ever had him in better shape and Harry Cobden is very confident.”

1.30 JCB Triumph Hurdle Peter Molony - Gala Marceau: “Although Lossiemouth was unlucky on the day, Danny (Mullins, jockey) felt his lady wasn’t stopping and actually felt he was running away from her again at the end. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a horse pull so hard in a Grade One and win, so we’re hoping with the stronger pace on Friday she will settle a bit better. If she settles she could be hard to beat – she will be there or thereabouts anyway. We were a small bit worried he might have to ride one of the other two, but he said a couple of weeks ago he wasn’t getting off this lady. She has won him a Grade One and he wasn’t going to jump off her. We are very happy about that.” Paul Townend - Lossiemouth: “I spent a lot of time trying to figure out which one I would ride. I am happy to be on Lossiemouth but whether I am on the right one remains to be seen. We were unlucky at the Dublin Racing Festival. She showed huge ability in her two wins before that and to get as close as she did to Gala Marceau after suffering so much interference that day was impressive. My horse has the form in the book so I sided with her.”