The seven-year-old is entered in both the two-mile-five-furlong Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett over three miles, with trainer Henry Daly admitting the shorter race is all but ruled out.

However, the handler is uncertain as to whether Hillcrest, who sports the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, will turn up at Prestbury Park at all, having run – and won- at Haydock on February 19.

Daly said: “I’m very undecided and it very much depends on how he is in the next couple of weeks.

“Me and Mick (Meagher, racing manager) were talking about it this morning and I’d be amazed if he ran in the Ballymore – I can’t see that happening.

“He ran at Haydock in heavy ground the other day, which so wasn’t the plan, but it worked out pretty well in the end. He ran there because of the whoopsie here on Festival Trials Day.

“I just think there’s no point in getting hamstrung and saying we’re going to come here, as I’m very conscious of people that have ante-post vouchers and that sort of thing.