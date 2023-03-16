Not seen for 102 days when beaten a neck by Teahupoo in the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, Klassical Dream was fifth to Flooring Porter in the Paddy Power-backed Stayers' Hurdle at last year's Festival and he's into 15/2 from 17/2 with Sky Bet.

Teahupoo heads the betting at 5/2 ahead of Blazing Khal 7/2 and Flooring Porter 6/1 to win the race for the third year in succession.

The outsider attracting each-way interest is the Gordon Elliott-trained Festival regular Sire Du Berlais who has been clipped from 66/1 to 25/1.

Elsewhere on the card, Shishkin is odds-on at 10/11 for the Ryanair Chase having proven his stamina for the intermediate trip when an impressive winner of the Ascot Chase last month.

He's followed in the betting by Mullins-trained pair Blue Lord and Janidil at 11/2 and 6/1 respectively, while Hitman is into 20/1 from 28/1.

In the Magners Festival Plate Handicap Chase, Haut En Couleurs is the one for money for Mullins. Paul Townend's mount was second to Janidil last time out and has been cut to 5/1 from 8/1 in the competitive handicap.