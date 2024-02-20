Sporting Life
King Of Kingsfield leads Mirazur West
Faoivoir wins last year's County Hurdle

Cheltenham Festival handicap weights and new entries

By Sporting Life
16:12 · TUE February 27, 2024

Check out the weights for the nine handicaps at this year's Cheltenham Festival plus entries for the final three races.

  • Click on race name for full entries and free video form

Tuesday

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase

4.50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Wednesday

2.50 Coral Cup

4.50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual

Thursday

2.10 Pertemps Network Final

4.10 Trusatrader Plate

5.30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir

Friday

2.10 County Handicap Hurdle

5.30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

New entries unveiled on Wednesday

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

Weatherbys Champion Bumper

St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

