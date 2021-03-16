Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle made Champion Hurdle history on day one of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild. Recap the action.

1715: That is more or less that for the blog, it's time to get the nose back into the formbooks ahead of tomorrow and to read all those expert views and tips. I'll be back at the same time and place tomorrow - god willing as a dear old boy I once worked with used to say - and I hope you'll join me then. Ta ta for now.

1711: The Cheltenham Festival's top jockey at the end of day one said of Galvin and the NH Chase: "There wasn't (a strong pace). "I was trying to get him settled and he made a couple of mistakes as a consequence but I started to grab a hold of him without lighting him up and he jumped much better then. He's not a slow horse so the fact we didn't go that fast probably played into his hands. "When I asked him to go he picked up very well. It's great. I'm delighted."

1702: That race is often run at a strong pace and often sees a fair bit of trouble in-running. Changes to the conditions have already been made and I wonder if there will be more next year; will amateurs be allowed back? The big three all had their chances in the closing stages and I can't think that there any excuses, it was just a really good race to watch. That concludes the action for the day and what a day it has been. Rachael Blackmore made history in the Champion Hurdle with the assistance of Honeysuckle on a day that started with brilliant performances from Appreciate It and Shishkin. Vintage Clouds tugged at the heartstrings in providing Ryan Mania with another winner on a big stage as well as in rolling back the years himself while tears were provided by Black Tears, both in name and in beating Concertista, and then there was Jeff Kidder.

1649: Everyone on the telly seems to be quite keen on Next Destination, I'm not - that probably speaks volumes. Not long now. Remastered leads from Next Destination over the first. Galvin 'snatched at it (the second) and scattered the birch'; he's in midfield. They've cleared four. Another small mistake from Galvin. Snow Leopardess and Escaria Ten track the pace but the latter was a little ungainly over the ditch at the top of the hill. Approaching fences 13 and 14. Circuit to run. Over the water, fence 17. Lithic pulled up. Next Destination takes the lead as they head downhill but only for a stride or two. The Mighty Don still prominent. Two to go. Next Destination leads from Escaria Ten and Galvin. Galvin pings the last and lands running. Next Destination rallies but can't close the gap. Good race, good performances from the first three and an excellent ride aboard the winner from Jack Kennedy. The winner was returned at 7/2 and trained by Ian Ferguson.

1643: Next Destination still heads the betting at 5/2 in what appears to be a reasonably strong renewal with the favourite being joined by Escaria Ten in opting for this race fairly late in the day. Earlier in the season it might have been expected that Ofalltheginjoints would have been a good deal shorter than his current 40/1 but as his prices suggests, it hasn't gone to plan. Connections believe they found the reason for his disappointing run at Doncaster last time though and he returns to the track sporting a tongue tie with his stable in better form. Charlie Longsdon is hoping for a big run from Snow Leopardess who has already had a foal; she's been reasonably well backed. "She won a Grade Two at Newbury on good ground and her win at Gowran Park in a Listed bumper was on good ground. We've been aiming at this ever since she won in November so fingers crossed. "Her brother won the bumper at Stratford yesterday, nice horse, fingers crossed." She is rated just 138 though, 5lbs lower than Ofalltheginjoints for example, and that leaves her with a good deal to find with the likes of the 153 rated Next Destination on these terms.

1639: Lydia Hislop has just spoken to Jeff Kidder's jockey Sean Flanagan who said: "His form wasn't the strongest but the better ground and experience helped and he's come here in a very good vein of form, Noel's done a terrific job. When I got to the last I was confident that he would pick up from there. We say it every year but we have got a very strong team at home and they work so hard. We are blessed to be here."

1625: I went from being quite hopeful of some excitement to being letdown in about two strides there. Three of my forecast horses did finish within a length or two of each other but sadly not where it mattered. Heh ho. That was a first Cheltenham Festival winner for Sean Flanagan it seems. A good number of the fancied runners were there or thereabouts along with the winner at 80/1 and the third at 66/1 but Rachel Casey, presenting on Racing TV, backed Jeff Kidder. I missed why but that doesn't really matter. Fine work. There's one more to come and that's the contrasting challenge of the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup. The conditions have dried out through the day with a warm wind and sunshine prevailing and may not have been all that soft to begin with; as such, I'd be warming to the chances of Galvin who is as big a price now at 10/3 as he has been for some time. I was just scanning back through the Harry Cobden quotes that were sent out earlier (from his interview at noon) and there was no mention of Next Destination. That's a little disappointing but I don't suppose he'd have told us anything we didn't know.

1614: They're coming in. Lost one at the first, Burgundy Man unseats Gavin Sheehan. Cabot Cliffs leads from Curious Bride and Homme Public. Saint Sam is last, 10 lengths covers the field heading out to the far side and the third. Houx Gris is prominent and wide. Riviere d'etel also front rank. Zoffanien has made a couple of mistakes. Busselton is well back and dropping out. Cabot Cliffs still leads three out. Houx Gris goes well. Saint Sam moves closer. It's Jeff Kidder. Saint Sam second, Elham Valley third and Houx Gris only fourth. Commentary called Coltor fifth I think. Sean Flanagan and Noel Meade take the spoils. Zoffanien has finished well up there which is a remarkable effort after his early troubles. The winner is returned at 80/1. I have nothing to add. He did get to within nine lengths of Zanahiyr last time when last of seven I see. Safe to say that I never, ever considered Jeff Kidder but there you go. Elham Valley and Saint Sam were two of the last four (along with Coltor and Zoffanien) in the first half of the race; they've made up a good amount of ground. "He's such a lovely little horse," the delighted winning lass tells Matt Chapman. I missed her name.

1609: The runners are leaving the paddock. Paul Nicholls is speaking to Nick Luck, primarily about Houx Gris: "We ran him fairly quickly after we bought him and he ran okay, just a bit free in the ground. He got a mark of 128 and I thought 'okay we'll go straight to Cheltenham with him'. We don't really know that much about him. He's a great work horse at home and worked brilliantly at Wincanton but he's got to prove it on the course. He seems to have got plenty of speed, I just want to see him travel up the hill. "Hell Red will like the better ground. It's quite possible he could run okay." Going change: it is now good to soft, soft in places. That is confirmation, pretty much, of what the times have been saying all day.

1557: Onwards if not upwards and the next destination is the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. This is more like it, an unfathomable handicap! There are six places on offer with a number of firms which may tempt some to cast their eye a little further down the field and mine is drawn to Coltor who I considered backing ante-post at around his current price of 14/1. I could back any number of them mind. I had Hell Red in mind prior to a pretty awful looking effort at Wincanton but I did see trainer Paul Nicholls suggesting that run was about as expected. The fact that he's 40/1 and stablemate Houx Gris is 5/1 suggests that despite that, stable confidence isn't high. More from Jack Kennedy on Black Tears: "I was always happy with the way I was travelling and jumping, jumped the second last very well and was in a position to strike then. I thought the line was coming too soon but thankfully it wasn't. I thought we went an even gallop, we weren't going too fast but we weren't going too slow either - I thought I was a little too far back. "She can go to sleep a little bit but something like that (coming through horses) keeps her mind on the game."

In the Boodles, Saint Sam wore a hood on debut at Dieppe so it’s not a first time one as it appears in racecards — Rhys Williams (@Rhys_N_Williams) March 15, 2021

1550: I never thought Concertista was going to do anything other than win that until she hit the last. If she'd pinged that flight and hit the ground running she might have had enough in hand but she didn't appear to have any excuses - perhaps she's not as good as many thought. Either way, that's a decent result for the bookmakers. Apparently she went 1/5 in-running which is no great surprise to be honest. Do you want to know a little more about Rachael Blackmore? She is the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle in the race’s near 100-year history and just the second woman to hold a professional licence in Irish National Hunt racing. She doesn't hail from a racing family and is the daughter of a dairy farmer and a school teacher. She had ponies as a child in County Tipperary but after harbouring early hopes of being a vet, she eventually gained a degree in equine science, combining her studies with riding out and competing as an amateur.

1540: Floressa and Great White Shark cut out the early running from Roksana and Indefatigable. The commentator suggests the early gallop is leisurely which may not suit the strong stayer Roksana. Concertista is in fifth, on the outside of Dame de Compagnie. They've jumped four. The tempo lifts over the fifth as they pass halfway. Six or seven lengths cover the field at the top of the hill. Roksana leads two out. Concertista second. She leads at the last but raps the top. I think she's been caught on the line by Black Tears. It's a photo. Black Tears wins, it's a first Cheltenham winner for Denise Foster. Jack Kennedy rides and the winner is returned at 11/1. She was a long way behind the favourite over Christmas but a number of the stable's runners underperformed at around that time of year. "She jumped and travelled unbelievably well and came out of my hands at the last but fortunately she was more in tuned than I was," says the winning jockey who is looking forward to riding Envoi Allen later this week.

1533: In the paddock for the Close Brothers' Mares Hurdle. This is the third time that Roksana has contested this race and she finished fourth last year, 12 lengths behind a certain Honeysuckle. She could be facing a mare who might be almost as talented as the Champion Hurdler though in the shape of Concertista. This is a strong field with Dame De Compagnie and Black Tears making the frame in the Coral Cup last season while Indefatigable was a good winner of the Martin Pipe. The latter has been a bit disappointing this season but returns to the track having had a wind operation. If Concertista is to win she'll have to earn it. On a side note her sire is Nathaniel whose progeny have made a big impression in the winter game so far, he could be a factor for a number of years to come.

1524: Concertista is now odds-on across the boards for the race registered as the David Nicholson. More from De Bromhead: "It's the stuff you dream about. You wouldn't want to be in my head watching a race! Bit more relaxed watching her as she always seemed to be happy. Rachael was brilliant on her. It feels like she's been around for years but she's only seven and is maturing all the time, she's just getting into the groove." The same connections are represented in the upcoming race by Minella Melody and it wouldn't surprise to see her justify the support and run into the places. It would be stretching it to see her beat Concertista as she's been well beaten by that rival the last twice as well as in the mares' novice race at Cheltenham last year. Roksana is 3/1 and it's 10s bar which is a little surprising as I had thought Dame De Compagnie would be shorter. Sky Bet's Michael Shinners is giving an update on their fortunes and it's not been a good day for the Leeds' layers and it could get worse if Concertista obliges. Sky Bet are 4/1 Appreciate It for next season's Sporting Life Arkle while Honeysuckle is 3/1 for the Champion Hurdle.

1503: This should be a good pace, particularly if Not So Sleepy jumps off on terms. He could be joined by Silver Streak, Aspire Tower or indeed Goshen and if they do get reasonably stretched out then that should ensure that Goshen gets the racing room that is important to him. Coming in for the 2021 Champion Hurdle. Will Honeysuckle make it 11 from 11? Over the first, seven to jump. Reasonably well bunched over the second. Silver Streak and Goshen from Not So Sleepy and Aspire Tower. Honeysuckle in fifth, Abacadabras falls. Jamie Moore has taken Goshen very wide into the fourth and he appears to be hanging badly. Two big players out or struggling, this is a great shame - dramatic though. Honeysuckle third with Epatante tracking her. Goshen is still there or thereabouts. Three to go. Sharjah stalks too but Honeysuckle takes the lead and goes on. Great tactical ride from Blackmore but she's on the best horse either way. Sharjah second, Epatante third. "She's even better than you thought she was," shouts Nick Luck. "Honeysuckle has been devastating." That was brilliant. I thought Blackmore did very well to steal a few lengths on the turn as I thought that may have caught out the stalking horses but perhaps they just couldn't go with Honeysuckle. She certainly never looked like stopping and simply powered away up the hill. Top class. Blackmore: "That was really incredible. I'm speechless to be honest." Followed by lots of thanks to owners, lads, trainers etc.

Honeysuckle is raring to go ahead of the @unibet Champion Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces!



Will the star mare extend her unbeaten record to 11? #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/1wKhEnzEQC — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 16, 2021

1457: Rachael Blackmore has just received a leg-up on board the unbeaten Honeysuckle and they are heading out towards the track. Cases can be made for a few of the outsiders including Silver Streak, James Du Berlais and Aspire Tower but I just wonder if that's people getting creative looking for an angle or something new to say about the race. Not all of the 'big three' may run their races but I'd be pretty disappointed if one of them didn't manage to win this race. I'm looking forward to Abacadabras 'doing a Harchibald' and if the finish is as exciting as that renewal (won by Hardy Eustace I think) then I'll be a happy man.

I’ve just had the stroke of luck of my life on that last race, pressed the wrong amount for on Betfair on vintage clouds and it’s just won me some serious money 🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Ads (@Adams_gg_bets) March 16, 2021

1446: Right. It's time to sit back and enjoy the Unibet Champion Hurdle although I am half-listening to the review of the Ultima with, apparently, a number of small, novicey errors costing Happygolucky. His inexperience is being put down as a major cause in his defeat and, I guess, that's the downside with novices in these races with the upside, of course, being their potential to be well ahead of the handicapper. 11/10 and evens are the prices being offered about Honeysuckle. That seems incredibly short. I'd like to see Goshen win, there's last year's heartache but he's such an exciting horse to watch; such a powerful runner. This promises to be a thrilling race to watch and I hope it lives up to the billing. Honeysuckle is tough and Abacadabras, and possibly even Epatante, may not want to get involved in a scrap with her too far from home. Ryan Mania speaking to Lydia Hislop: "It's unreal, first ever winner at Cheltenham - just unbelievable. He's always been so tough and so genuine but they (cheekpieces) just sharpened him up. He was just going so well and I know he stays four miles so I knew he would get home although last year he didn't quite see it out and that was down to his wind." He's paid lots of credit to Sue and Harvey Smith who have encouraged and supported him both to come back to riding and on his return.

1440: Ryan Mania is back in the saddle having briefly retired and is understandably delighted. That's lovely to see and you can't disagree with Matt Chapman (for once) who says 'It's a great result for the sport." That's a second Cheltenham Festival winner for Sue Smith apparently, the first was Mr McGoldrick. The headgear and the wind operation clearly worked the oracle for the grey, along with his declining handicap mark, and it is great to see the relative veterans still performing on the big stage - especially after so many years treading the boards - even if I did back the second.

Kim Bailey says he has never had a stronger team for the #CheltenhamFestival and will hope Happygolucky can get the ball rolling for him on Tuesday. He told Lydia Hislop about all his big contenders 👇 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 15, 2021

1424: Vintage Clouds has finished second and third in previous renewals but was only eighth last year. He's 8lbs lower now and lines up after a wind operation in first time cheekpieces. Maybe they'll help but he's 11 years of age and surely over the hill. A bit of money for One For The Team who will appreciate the underfoot conditions not being as testing as initially thought. They're about to form a line. Ok Corral is a little adrift but joining them now. The flag is raised. All over the first two. Pym leads from Vintage Clouds and Alnadam as they clear the third. Cepage is prominent, he'll go well for a long way but will he last home? They're over number eight, the second of the open ditches. Milan Native tracks Happygolucky towards the rear. Aye Right wasn't very clever at the eleventh and there was a shake of the reins; no harm done. Circuit to go. Happygolucky has made a forward move as Vintage Clouds leads and One For The Team belts the ditch. Four to go. Vintage Clouds and Alnadam. Discordantly fifth with Admiral's Secret. Two go go, four in it. Vintage Clouds and Happygolucky. It's Vintage Clouds pulling clear. Scenes. Happygolucky and Aye Right in second and third. Cepage fourth with One For The Team a decent fifth given the mistake he made. Remarkable performance by the winner and a great training performance by Sue Smith. Congratulations, too, to Value Bet who put up the winner yesterday evening.

1414: Counting down to the Ultima Handicap Chase where money continues to come for Milan Native and Alnadam. I've listened to the former being talked up by a couple of people this morning and sustained support over the last few days has seen him shortened to 6/1 but it's too late for me to reassess. Harriet Graham on Aye Right: "He's absolutely great. He was cool as a cucumber (on the journey down yesterday). Hopefully we've got him spot on and he's a privilege to train. If he had won those races he might be 8lbs higher so take the positives out of if. We're here today with a good chance I hope." "What would victory mean?" asks Nick Luck. "I would probably get terribly over-excited," replies the trainer. Aye Right is still the second favourite and must surely finish in the frame. Alnadam is interesting but I'd rather have proven form at the trip, something that is a concern for Admiral's Secret but there are reasons for believing both could see it out. Discordantly has a fair bit of experience for a seven-year-old but you're a braver person than me if you're backing a runner that's failed to complete on his last two starts. Pym, on the other hand, I could be persuaded by for all that he's much shorter than I'd prefer. I'm hoping Happygolucky can become another winning favourite, it's hard to knock his chance.

1409: Jane Mangan is suggesting that De Boinville's body language suggested Shishkin was out of his comfort zone for the first mile, mile and a quarter. Interesting. He certainly wasn't as breathtaking over his fences as the front-runners but I don't think he made a semblance of a mistake. She concludes with: "He's awesome, a flawless performance." It could be a good week for the Donnelly family whose now familiar yellow check silks are carried in the Ballymore tomorrow and Al Boum Photo on Friday.

1404: He makes it look so easy that it's possible to think that he's not as impressive as he is. You can question the strength of the opposition but he is just a top class horse. He is so exciting and we've still got Envoi Allen and Monkfish to come. Open company could get quite a shake-up next season. The winning margin was 'only' 12 lengths while the winning time was 3:53 and a bit. De Boinville left nothing to chance in that race, never letting the leaders get too far ahead of him. "We've been very lucky in these two mile chases," says Nicky Henderson. I think I heard a quote of 6/4 for the Champion Chase. What's Chacun Pour Soi got?

1354: Circling at the start and it won't be too long until this eagerly anticipated race is underway. What price Shishkin for the Champion Chase next year? Or am I getting ahead of myself? All over the first. Harry Skelton appears to be trying to settle Allmankind and appears to have done that going to the third, racing in company with Captain Guiness. Around 15 lengths from first to last. Shishkin is keeping close tabs on the first two having initially raced a little way off them, they're over the water. Beautiful leap from Captain Guiness over the next fence, he leads. Three to jump. Shishkin hits the front. Two to jump, five clear. He's over the last. Awesome. He hasn't turned a hair. Great run from Eldorado Allen to 'steal' second. I know Appreciate It won well but that was ridiculous. I don't think De Boinville ever really asked him a question; he looked like he was out for a hack canter. I missed the time but that is the quickest Arkle since Altior won on good ground. Conditions 'surely no worse than good to soft' Nick Luck opines. De Boinville on ITV Racing: "I'm absolutely over the moon, I'm just delighted to be on a horse like Shishkin. After that performance you could say he could be anything. The team at home have done a wonderful job. That was a really hard run, two mile race and no prisoners were taken."

1350: It's 4/9 Shishkin and he has touched 2/5 while Captain Guiness is back in the paddock and is 'kicking out which is never a good sign'. He's clearly geared up for the task ahead of him. I wonder if that will see him set off at a good pace if Rachael Blackmore can't calm him down? That could be quite a site if he and Allmankind hare off. The favourite looks the part down at the start and the race is all about him. In theory anyway, will it work out like that? Nicky Henderson is already the most successful trainer in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase, with six wins - Remittance Man (1991), Travado (1993), Tiutchev (2000), Sprinter Sacre (2012), Simonsig (2013) and Altior (2017). That's not a bad list is it?

Appreciate It is clear over the last in the Sky Bet Supreme

1345: Captain Guiness was briefly loose in the paddock ahead of the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy and he's been taken out of the paddock to calm down. Is that the equivalent of being sent to the naughty step? Or are you not supposed to use 'naughty' anymore? I digress. Hopefully he's allowed back out to play anyway. Betfair have put Appreciate It in at 6/1 for next season's Champion Hurdle, that could still be on the agenda if he doesn't take to fencing. He was matched at some time in the dim and distant past at 180 on the exchange - happy days for that backer - but never went above 1.85 in running.

1340: More from Willie Mullins: "I thought they'd gone way too fast, I was worried the whole way round the top and down to the third last. Paul said he has so much in the tank, he was really happy. Blue Lord had been doing lovely work at home, we thought he was a really genuine sub for Appreciate It if anything happened. "He's every inch a chaser. If he can jump fences like he can jump hurdles, he could look awesome." He puts in a positive word for James Du Berlais in the Champion Hurdle but reports all of his team to be in good form. I had my head down but looked up and thought I saw Piers Morgan on the telly. That was pre-recorded presumably. For Pleasure could be novice chasing next year too, 'I think he could be incredibly exciting', says a delighted trainer Alex Hales.

1334: The winning margin was 24 lengths. Will it be higher or lower in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy? Sadly I couldn't find a Bruce Forsyth meme, there's only so long you can spend tracking down irrelevant moments of whimsy. I'm disappointed though. Harry Cobden spoke in a press conference at Cheltenham before racing to talk through his rides for the week and he's looking forwards to Bravemansgame. "He’s probably the best novice hurdler we’ve had since I’ve been at Ditcheat. He won the Challow Hurdle by 10 lengths last time and, although it probably wasn’t the most competitive running, just the way he went about it and the way he jumped and travelled - any horse that wins a Grade One by 10 lengths must be pretty decent. “He’s just got something about him; he does stuff very easily, and did even when he came over from Ireland after winning a point-to-point and was a shell of a horse. He went into the school and showed so much natural ability that we’ve thought he was special since day one. “I’m going to ride him like he’s the best horse in the race. Willie Mullins’ horse [Gaillard Du Mesnil] looks very, very good, and Bob Olinger (trained by Henry de Bromhead) I think is probably the main one to beat." “Seven runners - it’s fairly straightforward. It’s not like previous years with 17 or 18, so hopefully there won’t be any traffic problems and I’ll just ride him handy, keep the others in our sights and fingers crossed he’s the fastest going up the hill.” He pays due credit to Politologue who is a fair each-way price I think, not that I'd part with my money but he also has a word on his mount in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, The Big Breakaway, trained by Colin Tizzard. Cobden said: “The Big Breakaway has a great chance. I’ve never ridden him on the track, although I’ve schooled him loads at home, and he could be the sort of horse who’s a little bit unexposed, because I don’t think we’ve seen his best running all year. “I think he’s coming into himself now, he’s jumping better and is in a good place. There might be a slight change of tactics in that I’ll probably be fairly forward on him rather than dropping him in.” The favourites for both of those last two races are trained by Willie Mullins and trained by Paul Townend of course, it could be some week for the pair from Closutton.

1321: Off and away at the first time of asking for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. For Pleasure leads from Appreciate It. All over the first. He's half a dozen lengths clear over the second, turning out to the far side. Metier third, Ballyadam and Blue Lord in close attendance with Soaring Glory wide. Halfway. Sean Bowen has pulled Metier off the inside. Downhill, three to jump. Metier niggled. Appreciate It leads. He's bounded clear in no time, Blue Lord the nearest pursuer but he falls at the last when 10 lengths adrift. He's won by half the track. Ballyadam second with For Pleasure running a huge third, Soaring Glory fourth. He was returned at 8/11. Around 3 minutes 57 is the winning time says Chris Dixon which suggests the ground is more good to soft than soft. Paul Townend on ITV Racing: "He was more workmanlike the last day but that was more like it from this lad. That was some performance wasn't it?" Inevitable questions about the crowd and the Champion Hurdle follow. To the latter I think he suggested the winner is built like a chaser, something which Willie Mullins confirms: "It was textbook stuff from Paul on the horse. He is quite a big horse, he's built like a three mile chaser. "I had him pencilled as maybe an Albert Bartlett but definitely a Ballymore horse." In response to his next best chance today: "From last year I thought Concertista would come back and maybe be hard to beat."

1316: The runners are gathering at the two mile start. My entirely nominal 1, 2, 3 would be Metier, Appreciate It and Blue Lord. Bring it on. Chris Dixon believes Appreciate It deserves his market position but is a little too short. That seems to have been a longstanding position for a lot of people. Nick Luck believes Metier looks 'a million dollars' and he is the default form selection against the 'too short' favourite for a lot of people, including me.

The first race of the #CheltenhamFestival is now just 60 minutes away!



Get the Timeform verdict for each contender for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in our runner-by-runner guide. — Timeform (@Timeform) March 16, 2021

1308: It won't be long until we get the first sight of the horses on the tv screens.... Indeed, Lydia Hislop is now running through the field and the parade ring at Cheltenham is bathed in sunshine. The show of betting that scrolls along the bottom of the screen suggests that some of those each-way prices are tightening up with Metier 5/1 Ballyadam 6/1 and Soaring Glory 10s. It's time to nail your colours to the mast (if you haven't done so already). There aren't many bad winners of the Supreme with Shishkin, Vautour, Altior and Douvan among the best of the recent winners. Nicky Henderson trained two of those and is notable by his absence this year. The UK novice hurdlers are pretty thin on the ground for whatever reason. Jonjo O'Neill on Soaring Glory: "He's been grand ever since. He's got to step up a gear and the ground probably a little bit slower than we want but he's in great form and hopefully a good each-way chance. "He's a bit gawky as you might say and that's why he fell at Wetherby. Jonjo felt he was a little bit like that in the Betfair so that's why (we've fitted cheekpieces)."

The scene at @CheltenhamRaces with less than an hour to go until the first race of the 2021 #CheltenhamFestival! pic.twitter.com/QzhPFdsNhj — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 16, 2021

1255: It would be quite something if she were to go odds-on but I can't believe that she will unless there are huge liabilities rolling on. One horse who is still odds-on is Appreciate It who could become Willie Mullins' seventh winner of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Ballyadam has been behind him the last twice but there is still some support for him against the favourite. I'm struggling to see the argument for him reversing the form but I suppose he could still prove to be best of the rest. At the same price, I'd still rather chance Metier who might be good enough to beat Appreciate It whereas I don't think Ballyadam is. The same could also be said of Soaring Glory but he has taken a notable walk in the market. Betfair Hurdle winners have gone close in this race in the past and his rating isn't too dissimilar to a few of them. He did beat leading Ballymore fancy Bravemansgame earlier in the season of course. Sky Bet's Michael Shinners is on Racing TV and talking through his firm's market movers and Grumpy Charley has been popular with the firm's money back offer playing a part no doubt. Alnadam and Discordantly are the firm's movers in the Ultima but I wasn't overly keen on either. The first is up in trip which I'm not convinced about on this stage while the latter has failed to complete the last twice; that can't be a positive coming in to Cheltenham.

1244: The money for the mare featured in the video below just keeps on coming and she could hit even money which seems fairly remarkable to me. She's worth taking on at that sort of price isn't she? Silver Streak is out at 25s having been significantly shorter a few weeks back (as low as 13/2 off the top of my head) while Epatante is 9/2 and Goshen 11/2 while Abacadabras is back out in double figures territory which has my fingers hovering over the 'back' each-way button. It's intriguing to see James Du Berlais lit up in blue on the Oddschecker grid (25s and 18s) but I don't know enough about him. Nick Luck and Chris Dixon are casually leaning against the paddock rail setting the scene and it won't be too long until there are runners circling behind them.

1235: The team at Betfair have provided us with their thoughts on the card; there aren't too many surprises below. Is it going to be a huge day for the fancied horses and an awful start to the week for the bookmakers? Get ready to dust off the violins. Metier - 13:20 Cheltenham Appreciate It and Metier both put their unbeaten records over hurdles on the line here, and while Willie Mullins's charge has looked impressive in landing all three of his races this term, it is Harry Fry's Metier who gets the vote to land a first blow for the home-trained contingent. Metier took his tally to three from three over hurdles with a smart performance in the Tolworth at Sandown in January, landing a first Grade 1 with plenty in hand, and he could be worth siding with at the current prices. Shishkin - 13:55 Cheltenham Timeform's highest-rated novice is one of the star attractions on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, with the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin expected to maintain his unbeaten record over fences in the Arkle Chase. Shishkin has conquered all before him on his three starts over fences this term and remains with the potential for better still. He is impossible to oppose in this race. Happygolucky - 14:30 Cheltenham Happygolucky proved his wellbeing in a big-field contest when fourth in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at last year's Festival, so he should not be fazed by the number of rivals he faces in this contest, and he has made up into a smart performer over fences this season, winning two of his three starts, including a novice chase here in December. He remains with the potential for further improvement, and considering novices have a good record in this race, he looks the one to side with. Honeysuckle - 15:05 Cheltenham Winner of the Mares' Hurdle at last year's Festival, Honeysuckle has taken her form up another notch this season, making a winning return in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, before taking her unbeaten record to 10 from 10 in the Irish Champion Hurdle last month, winning with plenty to spare. She is in receipt of a sex allowance, which puts her 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and this exceptional mare will surely take plenty of beating. Concertista - 15:40 Cheltenham Concertista has a cracking record at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing second in the Dawn Run on what was her first start over hurdles in 2019, before going one better in the same race last year, showing much improved form to run right away with the race. She has continued her progression this term, landing a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse on her return before producing a career best to easily land a Grade 3 at Leopardstown in December, and she looks the clear one to beat in this race. Houx Gris - 16:15 Cheltenham Purchased for €200,000 following a victory in his native France in October, Houx Gris shaped better than the bare result on his first outing for Paul Nicholls at Chepstow in January, finishing third in the Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle. He was still right in the mix when making a mess of the second last on that occasion, and he is a very interesting contender in a race that the Nicholls yard has traditionally fared well in. Next Destination - 16:50 Cheltenham Beaten on just one of his five starts over hurdles for Willie Mullins, and that came in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the 2018 Festival, Next Destination has made a cracking start to life over fences since joining Paul Nicholls's yard, impressing with Grade 2 successes at Newbury and Warwick. There should be better still to come from this impressive jumper, and with the step up in trip also likely to play to his strengths, he gets the vote in this card closer.

1225: There's under an hour until the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Where would you be normally? Cursing the slow-moving traffic, pouring over your placepot tickets, soaking up the atmosphere or soaking up the alcohol? Whatever you're doing perhaps discovering Sky Bet's worst results will help clarify a few thoughts, here they are courtesy of Michael Shinners: Sky Bet Supreme Grumpy Charley – Has been steadily backed yesterday and today. Our offer of “Money Back As Cash” probably influences our customers approach to how they bet the race, although plenty of shrewd judges have also latched onto Chris Honour’s runner. Ultima Alnadam – With the ground on the soft side Dan Skelton’s runner has been well backed. It will be hard to keep him out of the first seven!! Champion Hurdle Honeysuckle – She has been very well supported throughout the last 48 hours to the exclusion of everything else. Boodles Cabot Cliffs – Is the second of the Skelton’s team to be well supported. Homme Public continues to attract money, but Cabot Cliffs is still the worst result. NH Chase Remastered – The David Pipe horse has been strongly supported this morning. There is real weakness in Galvin who has drifted all morning and could well go off fourth favourite, after being clear favourite for the last 48 hours.

1218: It's not been a smooth National Hunt season for Joseph O'Brien but the signs have been more encouraging over the last couple of months and he could have some nicely handicapped horses as a result. He runs two in the Boodles and has a reasonably strong hold on the Grand Annual market with a couple of likely looking, lightly raced types towards the top of the betting as well as last year's third. It wouldn't be at all surprising if he has a very good week in the handicaps and most, if not all, of his runners will be well worth a second look. I haven't listened to the audio on the tweet above but it sounds promising......

1213: Angus McNae has asked Mark Howard for the one horse he should be backing today. Busselton and Saint Sam came the answer. As Howard points out, they've been mixing it with Grade One horses in Ireland and he'd be 'amazed' if they're not better than their marks. I'm hopeless at mental arithmetic but it's still a reasonable price if you dutch the pair.

1210: Everyone remembers their winners don't they? Pigeon Island is remembered fondly in my household in a year where I got more right than wrong. I don't think it's happened since.

1202: I was just taking a moment to scan down some of Thursday's entries and I see that The Shunter has been declared for the Paddy Power Plate. He had options left, right and centre as connections bid to land a bonus for winning the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso. It's been an interesting sideline for this week's festival especially given that UK racing fans have only seen him in action over hurdles, winning the Greatwood before Kelso over two miles so he has a new trip to tackle (on these shores) as well as new obstacles. There's no shortage of runners for that handicap with 23 declared and there will be full fields for the Pertemps Final and the Kim Muir too. The target for Chatham Street Lad, the other Irish runner who made such an impact in the first half of the UK season, has long been decided and he duly lines up against Envoi Allen et al in the Marsh Novices' Chase.

1150: If Willie Mullins has been the man to follow in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle then Paul Nicholls has arguably been the one to side with in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Fred Winter). The Ditcheat handler has won it three times and runs two this year in Houx Gris and Hell Red. The former had his first run for the yard in the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow and reportedly worked the house down at Wincanton recently. His profile is similar to those of his yard's previous winners and he looks a live player which you'd expect for a horse that is sharing favouritism at around 5/1 with Saint Sam. It is proving to be a lively market with Sage Advice (tipped up on these pages), Homme Public and Cabot Cliffs among those shortening but arguably the most significant mover is Riviere D'Etel. Fillies have a decent record in this race and he represents Denise Foster whose Cullentra House Stables has also housed three winners of this race and was responsible for the first, third and fourth last season. It was pointed out to me yesterday that first reserve Curious Bride earned her place in the field due to the withdrawal of Tinnahalla and that both horses are in the same ownership. It may well be a red herring but it's an interesting red herring nonetheless, especially given that Curious Bride finished ahead of the well backed pair of Coltor and Zoffanien when winning at Punchestown in January. She's at the foot of the weights and I'm a big fan of Denis O'Regan who takes the ride. I can't resist a silly plot theory and she's made her way into my forecast combinations.

1140: There are absolutely no prizes for originality but I do think Concertista will be very hard to beat in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. She has strong Festival form and has looked top class this season and trainer Willie Mullins dominates this race of course. She's not racing trees with Dame de Compagnie, Black Tears and Roksana chief amongst the opposition but I think she's a classier performer than the first two and better suited by this trip than the latter who has been running so well over three miles this season. Cases can be made for Floressa and Minella Melody as both were much shorter in the betting when facing Concertista 12 months ago. Floressa has looked good on her day and should appreciate stepping up in distance; it wouldn't surprise if she's been trained to the minute for this race. Minella Melody was actually favourite for the mares' novice won by Concertista last Cheltenham and has beaten all bar the favourite in her two runs this season; it wouldn't be any great surprise if she played the bridesmaid's role again. Rishi Persad disagrees though and he's taking Roksana to win the David Nicholson for the second time in her career.

1125: A case is being made by Kevin O'Ryan on Racing TV for Blue Lord in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle with his defeat at the hands of Bob Olinger not deemed an issue as the winner 'is quite special'. I know that's tomorrow but the support for Bob Olinger does seem to have been consistently very strong despite the confidence in Bravemansgame. That's going to be a fascinating race but that's for tomorrow. Blue Lord is described as 'an each-way bet to nothing' at 11/1. He was favourite for the County Hurdle at one point and I suppose it could be deemed as a vote of confidence that he's running in the opening Grade One instead. He has been very keen so the presence of the free-running For Pleasure may well help him settle. James Du Berlais, Busselton and Next Destination (O'Ryan's nap of the day) are other selections. The latter was something of a surprise runner in the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase but he's a classy performer who has usurped Galvin at the top of the market. Third in the 2018 Ballymore and a Grade One winner at Punchestown later that year, he's made a good start to chasing for Paul Nicholls after a long absence and will appreciate the rain that has fallen, a possible negative for Galvin. He lacks the experience which is usually required for this race but this year's renewal sees professional jockeys in the saddle rather than amateurs and a smaller than usual number of runners; those factors could render his relative inexperience irrelevant. Remastered's price has also collapsed and that's easy enough to explain given the underfoot conditions. I backed Snow Leopardess for the Kim Muir (NRNB thankfully) but she has a lot to find on the figures with a few of these for all that she will stay all day. Escaria Ten is a big player and a big run from him would advertise the chances of Eklat De Rire ahead of his clash with Monkfish in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase tomorrow. Galvin is out to 4s now and I think that's a very tempting price, I'm not sure the ground will be a huge hindrance to him and he was very impressive in October.

1105: Happygolucky has been very popular in the ante-post markets for the Ultima Handicap Chase and his task has been made easier by the absences of the likes of Escaria Ten and Lieutenant Rocco. There appears to be more dead wood than usual in this year's race (sorry) and the favourite has an ideal profile for the race. He will have to make the expected improvement to beat Aye Right though as the Scottish raider has shown a consistently high level of form. The eight-year-old is on a career high mark after his second in the Sky Bet Chase but a reproduction of that form could be enough if the novices fail to make the expected improvement and, at around 6/1, I think he rates a very fair each-way option. One For The Team is one of those novices but has been surprisingly easy to back. I haven't warmed to him and his trainer Nick Williams has had a rather in and out season but for all that I think he has to be closely considered. Milan Native, in contrast, I can't see; I'm not that excited about the form of his win in the Kim Muir and he's 8lbs higher for this race. These things come back to bite you but I can't have him. I did think Pym might be an interesting outsider but he's about half the price I'd have been tempted to back him.

1055: I suppose De Boinville is right in saying that 'we've got it all to do' because he hasn't won anything yet but the pundit on Racing TV (apologies to whoever it is) thinks that he could finish second at worst in the Champion Chase and that he'd have more faith in Shishkin getting up the hill than he does in Chacun Pour Soi. There will be people more than happy to take him on today though, even if it is just a numbers game. Allmankind likes to pour it on. Captain Guiness was on the premises when brought down in the Supreme and has looked very good on his day over fences and Franco De Port is a Grade One winner. I've also read that some weren't impressed with the way that Shishkin came down the hill in the Supreme and have suggested that he could lose the race there if the leaders get away. There's a lot of time to chew over this races and it is worth examining every aspect of course, particularly if you are thinking of backing - or laying - a 1/2 shot. He has looked so, so good though and I hope we see another brilliant performance. I like the idea of Franco De Port chasing him home, he picked up the pieces when coming home well off a strong pace to win his Grade One at Christmas and it's easy to see a similar scenario playing out.

1046: I'm pretty sure that someone somewhere in something that I've read or heard over the last few weeks described Shishkin as probably the best horse we'll see in action this week. We'll run with that either way. Clearly a large part of that is built on promise but everything that he's done so far has looked fairly exceptional and there will be some very long faces if he's beaten for the first time in his career in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy. Nico de Boinville is being interviewed on Racing TV and says: "Really looking forward to it. He seems in good order and schooled really well last week. No easy task. Allmankind will serve it up to us and Dan and Harry's horses are flying. "We've got it all to do but he comes in here with the right profile. Shishkin comes there with everything to prove and hopefully he can do the business. He's a bit more laid back, I think he'll be very versatile trip-wise and that he'll be doing his best work at the end. "It's very hard to gauge how he is at home because he doesn't do an awful lot but then he gets on to the track and seems to come alive."

1037: Do you fancy anything else? Sharjah was second last year. Silver Streak beat Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle. Aspire Tower was second in the Triumph and has beaten Abacadabras while smart French import James Du Berlais is an unknown quantity for most of us. I'm very unimaginative I suppose but my focus is solely on the top four in the betting and I just can't make my mind up. It's easy to be dazzled by Epatante's turn of foot but I think it's easier (but not necessarily right) to make a case for opposing her at the prices than the other two. Mark Howard is making a case for Saldier running a big race which he points out he's capable of on his best form but it's Honeysuckle ("hard to beat") and Abacadabras each-way for the popular pundit.

1025: The big race of the day is the Champion Hurdle and, unlike last year, it promises to be a fantastic renewal. Last year's race is relevant because Epatante lines up again. Was she an average winner of an average race? A good winner of an average race? Or etc etc. Will her trademark acceleration be blunted by the expected strong pace or will it play to her strengths? The market has spoken firmly in favour of Honeysuckle who is unbeaten in 10 starts, including an excellent defeat of Benie Des Dieux at this meeting. That was over two and a half miles but she bossed the field in the Irish Champion back at two miles last time. Will she be able to hold her position in a quick race or will the pace put her jumping under pressure? Or will the pace bring her stamina into play? There are a lot of questions and I don't have the answers but I suspect most of you will. It's far from a two horse race. At Christmas I'd have been quite happy to back Abacadabras each-way as his Supreme second to Shishkin was a fine, fine run and I think this test will help to show him in his best light, something that couldn't be said of a number of the races he's contested this season. Where do you stand on Goshen? I think I want him to win. After that hugely unlucky fall in the Triumph Hurdle it would be wonderful to see him lift this prize. He was very, very good at Wincanton but holes can definitely be picked in that form while his travails before that scintillating return to form have been well documented.

1017: The market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power are on site and can be found via clicking on the image below if you haven't seen them already. Appreciate It has long been everyone's favourite to take on but the money came for Willie Mullins' seven-year-old last night and he was soon an odds-on shot. The previous season's Champion Bumper was often the place to start for the Sky Bet Supreme and Appreciate It met the only defeat of his career in that race when finishing second to stablemate Ferny Hollow. He's older than your typical Supreme winner and was initially thought to be a stayer but the rain will certainly have been in his favour. I've long been keen to take him on (each-way) with Metier who has drifted back out to about 6/1 (having been about 9/2) and I was encouraged to see that Harry Fry saddled the winner of the last at Taunton yesterday as the stable has been unusually quiet. I know that Metier's form hasn't worked out (I did read that there hasn't been a single winner from among the horses he's beaten) but he's been very impressive and I'm hoping that he's got too much speed for the jolly.

1010: Good morning, are you excited? This time last year I was tucking into an overloaded plate of bacon, black pudding, hash browns etc (you get the picture) whereas this morning I've grazed on a few pumpkin and chia seeds. It's all change but the tension is palpable nonetheless. The going has been changing a little more than forecast over the last few days and this morning's update is Soft, Good to Soft in places on both the Chase and Hurdle courses. Simon Claisse commented: “On a cloudy but dry morning and following the lightest of showers overnight, the going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is Soft, Good to Soft in places. “We expect a dry day with temperatures reaching 11 or 12 degrees this afternoon. Racing kicks off at 1.20pm with today’s feature, the Unibet Champion Hurdle, due off at 3.05pm. It is going to be a fantastic afternoon of racing.” That last sentence should certainly be the case despite the small fields. There are some short-priced favourites - anyone piling them up into multiples?