Cheltenham market movers: Betfair, Paddy Power & Sky Bet update

Betfair:

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr commented this morning: "In the Festival opener, the Willie Mullins trained, Appreciate It, has been back as if defeat is out of the question and is, undoubtedly, the best backed horse of the day. On the Exchange, he has been matched at a high of 13/8 but is now odds-on 5/6. So far, there has been £2.5m matched in the race and 60% of it has been on the hotpot from Ireland.

"In the feature event, The Champion Hurdle, off at 3.05pm Honeysuckle has been smashed up on the Sportsbook and is 11/8 from 9/4. We have also seen plenty of cash for Alnadam is the Ultima Chase at 2.30pm, he’s 8/1 from 14/1."