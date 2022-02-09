There were eight Grade 1 races at the Dublin Racing Festival at the weekend, the Irish Gold Cup winner was trained by Gordon Elliott, the Irish Champion Hurdle winner was trained by Henry de Bromhead, and the other six Grade 1 winners were trained by Willie Mullins.

As well as that, of the 24 first-three places collectively available in the eight Grade 1 races, 11 of them were filled by Willie Mullins, seven were filled by Gordon Elliott, and three were filled by Henry de Bromhead, with the other three going to Pat Fahy (Dunvegan), Lorna Fowler (Colonel Mustard) and Paddy Corkery (Master McShee) respectively. And all those favourites on Sunday. The Dublin Racing Festival is the objective for many, the destination, not a stop-off on the road to the Cheltenham Festival or somewhere else. The nature of racing is that the ‘what next?’ question is ever present. Even in the winner’s enclosure at Cheltenham. What’s the plan now? It doesn’t mean that the race you’ve just won wasn’t the goal. Four of the eight horses who ran in the Irish Gold Cup didn’t even hold an entry in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Conflated did though, and in the Ryanair Chase and in the Grand National, and he put up a career-best performance by some way in winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Saturday (replay below). He was the lowest-rated horse in the field going into the race, and his trainer had to convince his owner to allow him take his chance, not to run in the handicap chase on Sunday instead.

You can’t say that it was a fluke either. The sedate early pace was probably a positive for Gordon Elliott’s horse, who had won a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase at Navan on his last run before Saturday, and he was the beneficiary of a masterclass ride from Davy Russell, but it is difficult to argue that he was not the winner on merit. He won by over six lengths from Minella Indo and Janidil, and he was faster from the third last fence to the winning line than they were in both the novices’ chase and in the handicap chase, and he had run for almost a mile further than those horses before he got to the third last fence. The Gigginstown House horse has to enter the Gold Cup picture now. He is still only eight and he is relatively lightly raced, and he is unexposed at staying trips. Click here to back Conflated for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Sky Bet! Minella Indo is very firmly back in the Gold Cup picture too. Not that he was ever really out of it, except maybe for a week or two after his abject display in the King George, before general opinion started to morph from ‘he’s gone, the Gold Cup took too much out of him’ to ‘everything was against him in the King George, and he’s probably a spring horse anyway, a Cheltenham horse.' That said, Henry de Bromhead’s horse had to run well in the Irish Gold Cup if he was to consolidate that notion, and he did. He got a little outpaced when they quickened on the run to the second last fence but, while it never really looked like he would catch Conflated, he stayed on well from there to take second place. He will probably come on from this run, and he should like being back at Cheltenham in March. He is the one that they all have to beat again. Honeysuckle is obviously the one that they all have to beat in the Champion Hurdle again too. She was brilliant once again on Sunday. She and Rachael Blackmore together are box office. That’s 14 out of 14 now, Bula’s record in the bag, another Champion Hurdle in her sights.

Ruby Walsh (right) is among those showing their appreciation for Honeysuckle